Stats, notes from Florida State's 33-30 win over Syracuse
Jim Henry - Tallahassee Democrat
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Jordan Travis had runs of 33 and 25 on a drive in the final minute to set up Ryan Fitzgerald's game-winning field goal.
