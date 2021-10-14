Syosset VFW Celebrates 75 Years With Gala
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Australia Covid news live: Australia will stop producing AstraZeneca vaccine
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
New opera tells the story of Libba Cotten, the upside-down-guitar-playing Syracuse folk singer
Head makes history as Redbacks end 604-day drought
La Lumiere's JJ Starling commits to Notre Dame
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Navy grounds Seahawk Romeo fleet after crew rescued following crash in Philippine Sea
Unit dwellers looking to upgrade face severe affordability constraints – CoreLogic
Australia loses MH-60R helicopter in Philippine Sea mishap
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New opera tells the story of Libba Cotten, the upside-down-guitar-playing Syracuse folk singer
La Lumiere's JJ Starling commits to Notre Dame
Australia's test against Afghanistan 'likely to be postponed'
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Syosset VFW Celebrates 75 Years With Gala
Tim Seeberger - Syosset Jericho Tribune
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
It was a day of celebration, and a day to remember. Members old and new, as well as local and state officials, were on-hand at the diamond jubilee celebration gala for the Veterans of Foreign War
Read Full Story on syossetjerichotribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Former NY Choir Director Jailed After Sharing Child Porn Over Kik: Prosecutors
DHS to Conduct Airflow Studies in NYC to Help Urban Areas Better Plan for Airborne Threats
Suffolk County Reports Fourth Case of West Nile Virus this Season
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL