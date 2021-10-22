TCU's 'heartbeat' is gearing-up at the perfect time
TCU's 'heartbeat' is gearing-up at the perfect time
Garrett Podell - Frogs O' War
10/22/21
Quarterback Max Duggan had the best game of his three-year career at No. 3 Oklahoma, revealing he’s capable of playing at a higher level at a crucial juncture in the Horned Frogs’ season.
Read Full Story on frogsowar.com
