"The Wonder Years" to Film Scenes in Downtown Montgomery
"The Wonder Years" to Film Scenes in Downtown Montgomery
Alabama News Network Staff - Alabama News Network
10/12/21
Scenes of the reboot of the classic ABC TV show "The Wonder Years" are being filmed this week in Montgomery. On Wednesday, crews and actors will be downtown.
Read Full Story on alabamanews.net
