This 'Karen' Halloween Mask Is the Most Terrifying Thing We've Seen

It's so real. *shivers*

If you've ever encountered a "Karen" in the wild, then the terror of this Halloween mask is going to hit pretty close to home.

Urban Dictionary has a new entry for "Karen," in case you don't know what we're talking about: "The stereotypical name associated with rude, obnoxious, and insufferable middle-aged white women. ... They are a mutated subspecies that descends from the Soccer Mom ... short temper, a crown bowl haircut, an unnecessarily large SUV to take her kids to soccer practice and be a menace on the road, etc, etc. ... Karens have developed their own unique characteristics/antics as well ... including ... Reveling in making the life or retail workers a living hell by constantly making a scene over nothing and demanding to 'speak to the manager' (a near universal battle cry among Karens)."

Recognize her now? We thought you would.

Anywho, this incredible Halloween mask by Jason Adcock is so realistic, you'll have the Target manager greeting you at the door. It's the stuff of nightmares.

There are actually two versions:

Both Karen masks feature the stereotypical blond crown bowl haircut with bangs and a face so angry that trick-or-treaters will run away in horror as soon as you open the door.

Want one? They're available on Etsy.

What's the most terrifying Halloween costume you can imagine in 2021? Tell us in the comments!