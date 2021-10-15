This Zoom alternative makes video calls more informal—and maybe even wacky
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
In-betweenland: As 2020 slips away, an American snapshot
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
In-betweenland: As 2020 slips away, an American snapshot
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
This Zoom alternative makes video calls more informal—and maybe even wacky
Steven Melendez - Fast Company on MSN.com
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Mmhmm’s new OOO service is a more playful alternative to the grids we’ve all become accustomed to during the pandemic.
Read Full Story on fastcompany.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Arkansas Army veteran continues life of service through volunteer work at food pantry
Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center helps victims of violence despite budget cuts
Auburn gears up for showdown with Arkansas team playing with something to prove
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL