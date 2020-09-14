What is it about Colorado that has inspired all of those end-of-the-world video games, books, movies, and shows?

Colorado is perfect, just ask anyone who lives here. It has everything one needs to live a fulfilled life: gorgeous landscapes, access to tons of year-round outdoor activities, awesome people, great food, even better beer, the list goes on. So, it should be no surprise that Colorado is also the perfect setting for an apocalypse. This is evident in the many different ways Colorado has been depicted in books, movies, television shows, and video games over the years as a place of Armageddon.

The video game Wasteland 3 is the latest to depict our state as a post-Armageddon wasteland. This setting was inspired by the game’s art director, who had spent some time in Denver while the game was being developed. Not everyone who comes here is inspired to create a post-apocalypse wasteland; however, the folks behind Wasteland 3 are not the first, nor will they be the last.

Stephen King set The Stand in Boulder, and that story depicts the city as the last holdout against otherworldly evil. Waterworld depicts Denver as a sunken city; Red Dawn turned a small Colorado town into the site of a standoff with an invading Soviet Union army; and Playstation's Horizon: Zero Dawn game puts a very disastrous spin on the state, depicting it as a place overrun with human hunting machines. These are just a few of the more well-known stories that take Colorado in a post-apocalyptic direction.

We decided to take a deep dive into some reasons why Colorado is the perfect place for Armageddon.

Weather



As we look outside at the bizarre weather-change hellscape that is Colorado right now, we can totally picture ourselves battling the elements to survive after a nuclear explosion.

Currently, Colorado is filled with smoke from wildfires, coming off months of extremely high temperatures and dryness, all mixed with snow and winter weather. Yeah, we get it, the perfect setting for nuclear winter.

Wasteland 3 does just that, showing Colorado as a place overcome by a nuclear winter, where it's an eye-for-an-eye, fight-to-the-death for survival. Anyone who lives here knows how harsh and unpredictable Colorado winters can be (heck, that goes year-round as far as Colorado weather goes).

In fact, one Colorado town, Animas Forks, got such a bad winter in 1884 that the residents lived buried under 25 feet of snow during a 23-day blizzard. They tunneled from building to building and worked together to survive, a situation that likely seemed like the end of the world.

We live in a state where one place can have 90-degree temps while another has a foot of snow. Freak afternoon thunderstorms, pyrocumulus clouds over wildfires, tornadoes, severe drought, golf ball-sized hail ... there's a lot to work with when it comes to apocalyptic weather in Colorado.