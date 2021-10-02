UFC 268 poster released with Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington highlighting stacked card
UFC 268 poster released with Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington highlighting stacked card
Farah Hannoun, The Blue Corner - USA Today
10/2/21
Check out the official poster for UFC 268, featuring two title-fight rematches and a barnburner between lightweight contenders.
Read Full Story on mmajunkie.usatoday.com
