UMass Lowell researcher aids fight against Alzheimer's disease
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Dopesick,' an opioid crisis story that needed 'to be told'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment largest in decades as inflation jumps
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Hurricane Michael damage wins 2021 DesignSafe Dataset Award
The Athletic says Auburn is one of the hardest jobs in college football
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
College football TV schedule: Week 7 games, TV info
Hurricane Michael damage wins 2021 DesignSafe Dataset Award
Gun Violence Surges Past 2020 Totals In King County
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Top 7 Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 6 of College Football
Fallen Auburn police officer’s legacy lives on in the community
Georgia's no-name receivers suddenly making a name for themselves
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UMass Lowell researcher aids fight against Alzheimer's disease
John Laidler - The Boston Globe on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Joyita Dutta is an electrical engineer, but the University of Massachusetts Lowell researcher has devoted much of the last decade to helping with a medical quest.
Read Full Story on bostonglobe.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Mike Monaco making a name for himself in Chicago
Advocates hope tightened seat belt law in Massachusetts could boost state's near-worst seat belt-wearing rate
Massachusetts COVID call center back up after transition to new vendor
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL