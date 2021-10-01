VIDEO: See What DC Looked Like in 1945 in This Vintage Educational Film

World War II had just ended, and Harry Truman was president. Here's what D.C. looked like in 1945.

World War II ended 75 years ago, the same year this educational film about Washington, D.C., was made. Only eight minutes long, the film by Carl Dudley gives a brief overview of the U.S. government, as well as a tour of major landmarks around the D.C. region.

Beware: Everything looks remarkably clean, simple, and sparse. We can't wait to hear what you think!

