People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween.

From ghoulies and ghosties
And long-leggedy beasties
And things that go bump in the night,
Deliver us!

I'm pretty sure this traditional Scottish prayer was written purely about the random vintage costumes below. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness. 

One of these things is not like the others. 

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of Sad and Useless

Is it a rabbit, or your worst nightmare?

Vintage Halloween costumes
Courtesy of BuzzFeed

What is this, Stitch school? And why is there always one super creepy kid with a giant noggin (far right)?

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of Witches Night (Facebook)

What the ...


Courtesy of Mental Floss

Uber creepy. And I'm talking about the princess mask. Also, I had that mask. 

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of Sad and Useless

Just waiting with her sacrifice to the Great Pumpkin like a good little girl. 

Vintage Halloween Costume
Courtesy of BuzzFeed

Creepy McGee didn't really fit in with the other kids at school. I'm more concerned about the kids here than the costumes. 

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of Witches Night (Facebook)

You are what you eat. 

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of Mental Floss

Yep, kids are officially walking nightmares.

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of BuzzFeed

Pumpkinhead's daughter will have her revenge. 

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of BuzzFeed

There's always that one clown that ruins it for everyone.

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of Sad and Useless

Just give them ALL the candy. 

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of Witches Night (Facebook)

Rumor on the interwebs is that two of these people aren't among the living.

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of Stuff You Should Know

The exact moment that Carl was scarred for life. 

Vintage Halloween Costume
Courtesy of Ranker

I've got nothin'.

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of Stuff You Should Know

Your future looks bleak, very bleak. 

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of Thumbpress

That's one skeleton that needs to be locked in the closet. 

Vintage Halloween Costumes
Courtesy of Witches Night (Facebook)

File these costumes under "Things That Can't be Unseen." Sleep tight, my friends. 