Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Haunt You Forever

People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween.

From ghoulies and ghosties

And long-leggedy beasties

And things that go bump in the night,

Deliver us!

I'm pretty sure this traditional Scottish prayer was written purely about the random vintage costumes below. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.

One of these things is not like the others.



Courtesy of Sad and Useless

Is it a rabbit, or your worst nightmare?



Courtesy of BuzzFeed

What is this, Stitch school? And why is there always one super creepy kid with a giant noggin (far right)?



Courtesy of Witches Night (Facebook)

What the ...



Courtesy of Mental Floss

Uber creepy. And I'm talking about the princess mask. Also, I had that mask.



Courtesy of Sad and Useless

Just waiting with her sacrifice to the Great Pumpkin like a good little girl.



Courtesy of BuzzFeed

Creepy McGee didn't really fit in with the other kids at school. I'm more concerned about the kids here than the costumes.



Courtesy of Witches Night (Facebook)

You are what you eat.



Courtesy of Mental Floss

Yep, kids are officially walking nightmares.



Courtesy of BuzzFeed

Pumpkinhead's daughter will have her revenge.



Courtesy of BuzzFeed

There's always that one clown that ruins it for everyone.



Courtesy of Sad and Useless

Just give them ALL the candy.



Courtesy of Witches Night (Facebook)

Rumor on the interwebs is that two of these people aren't among the living.



Courtesy of Stuff You Should Know

The exact moment that Carl was scarred for life.



Courtesy of Ranker

I've got nothin'.



Courtesy of Stuff You Should Know

Your future looks bleak, very bleak.



Courtesy of Thumbpress

That's one skeleton that needs to be locked in the closet.



Courtesy of Witches Night (Facebook)

File these costumes under "Things That Can't be Unseen." Sleep tight, my friends.