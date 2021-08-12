Your answers made us both cringe and sympathize ...

*Originally published in 2019:

When it comes to grammar, we here at Our Community Now can be some real sticklers—just ask the non-writers in our office! We decided to take our love of grammar to Facebook, to ask you: What are some phrases and words you ALWAYS hear people say wrong?

Needless to say, your answers made us both cringe and sympathize ...

phrases

Just starting with the most cringe right off the bat, huh?

phrases

How contradictory. If you say this, please understand how wrong this is. Something cannot be both centered—and around—something else.

phrases

As someone who is both obsessed with grammar, but FROM the Northeast, I'm torn.

phrases

Again ... cringe.

phrases

Some of you even gave us etymology lessons, which we wholeheartedly appreciate.

phrases

People inserting "th" into words is one of the most frustrating things to hear.

phrases

Are you trying to be clear about something? Or talking about an ocean? THEY ARE DIFFERENT THINGS.

phrases

As someone who constantly corrects people on this one, I wholeheartedly appreciate this chart—I've saved it to my phone for future corrections.

phrases

MOOOOT. It is NOT a moot point that it's "MOOT" point—not mute. Also, the improper use of "moot point" as a whole. When something is "moot," it means it is a debatable question, or "an issue open to argument." It may also mean an irrelevant question with no importance. Most common example: "It's a moot point whether the chicken or the egg came first."

phrases

Sure, this one isn't so much a grammar issue ... but it is a correction nonetheless!

phrases

Who has said this? I need names, addresses ... I need to write a letter to this person describing how wrong they are right now.

phrases

The last one was already said, but the first two are so spot on and speak to me so much I may cry. Aside from these common linguistic fallacies, our Colorado followers also offered up several Colorado-themed words that people commonly get wrong:

phrases

phrases

phrases

phrases

Thanks to our communities for contributing their frustration! We were both pleased and irked!! Did we miss any commonly misused words or phrases? Let us know in the comments below!