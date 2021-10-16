Willie Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
Willie Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
MyValleyTributes Staff - WKBN
10/16/21
Willie Williams, 73, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Friday, October 8, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Williams was born March 23, 1948 in Warmsrings, Ga to Milton Sr. And Susie Mobley Williams.
