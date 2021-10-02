Wolf spotted in Southern California may be from Oregon

Wolf spotted in Southern California may be from Oregon
Associated Press - San Diego Union-Tribune
10/2/21
An endangered gray wolf that traveled at least 1,000 miles from Oregon to California’s Central Coast before his tracking collar stopped giving signals six months ago may still be alive
Read Full Story on sandiegouniontribune.com
