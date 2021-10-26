Worcester named winner of RWJF Culture of Health prize, recognized for programs like Recreation Worcester
.
Worcester named winner of RWJF Culture of Health prize, recognized for programs like Recreation Worcester
Melissa Hanson |
[email protected]
- MassLive on MSN.com
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Worcester joins Everett, Chelsea, Cambridge, Fall River, and Lawrence as the sixth Massachusetts community to win the prize.
Read Full Story on masslive.com
