Young mother victim of hit-and-run on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi
Young mother victim of hit-and-run on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi
WLOX Staff - WLOX on MSN.com
10/7/21
The 23-year-old mother of two was attempting to cross the service road alongside Highway 90 when the car hit her.
Read Full Story on wlox.com
