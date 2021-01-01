Lowell, ma

University of Scranton String Orchestra performs with John-Morgan...
Performance Music at University of Scranton will present a concert featuring the University’s String Orchestra and guest artist John-Morgan Bush on Saturday, Oct. 30. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.
Ouimet Scholarship beneficiary Jim Moria...
Money was tight, and as the oldest of nine children, Jim Moriarty’s college dreams were limited. Enter the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund. Working as a caddie at Mt. Pleasant Golf
Bye Week Saturday Game Thread
Michigan State may be off today, but there is still plenty of other football today, and even MSU hockey and volleyball!
North Shore Mass Vaccination Site Returns To Danvers
Four months after the original Danvers DoubleTree mass coronavirus vaccination site closed, a booster site will open on Ferncroft Road.
My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Black Parade’...
My Chemical Romance released 'The Black Parade' Oct. 24, 2006. Gerard Way told us their goal was to make "classic record." Little did anyone
Sudbury's $12 million rail trail project...
Sudbury's Select Board recently heard an update on the 25-mile Bruce Freeman Rail Trail running from Lowell to Framingham.
Michigan State hockey: Three things to watch in first road series...
MSU will head on the road to UMASS-Lowell for the first time this season, coming off a 3-1 homestand in the first two weekends at Munn Ice Arena
Memorial Funds Raise Nearly $70K For Sho...
Nearly $70,000 has been raised in a pair of GoFundMe fundraisers in memory of two Merrimack Valley men who were killed last week. Find out what's happening in Andover with free, real-time updates from Patch.
UMaine field hockey has a chance to clin...
Coach Josette Babineau and her University of Maine field hockey team still control their own destiny in their hopes to host the six-team America East field hockey tournament on Nov. 4-7. UMaine can earn the right to host the tournament with a Seniors Day win over the University of Massachusetts Lowell on Friday at 3 p.
Lowell High inducts 2021 class of Distinguished Alumni
Spanning over more than half of Lowell High School’s 190-year history, the 2021 Distinguished Alumni inductees celebrated Thursday having made their mark locally and
Lowell remembers police officers killed ...
LOWELL — Police officers, community members and loved ones gathered Wednesday to mark the 25th anniversary of a plane crash that killed four Lowell Police officers. Capt. Steven Smith, Sgt.
The Supreme Court is Gearing Up to Addre...
The Supreme Court begins its annual term on Oct. 4, 2021, with a packed agenda highlighted by three claims of violations of constitutional rights. The Supreme Court begins its annual term on Oct. 4, 2021,
Mass. trucking company exec to plead gui...
The president of a Massachusetts trucking company is pleading guilty to federal charges related to a 2019 crash that killed seven
Springfield sees another weekly decline in new COVID cases among ...
While the decline was small last week, Springfield reported that new cases of COVID-19 dropped for the fifth consecutive week among residents.
Massachusetts readying for fall nor’east...
Public Works officials have been busy preparing for a fall nor’easter.The forecasted heavy rain and high wind could cause problems with so many leaves and Halloween decorations. The forecast is for very high wind,
Astronomers May Have Spotted an Alien Wo...
A new Saturn-sized exoplanet candidate may have been discovered beyond the Milky Way! And its either orbiting a neutron star, or a black hole.
The First Planet Outside Of Our Milky Way Galaxy Has Been Discove...
Astronomers may have found a planet in the Whirlpool Galaxy. If so it's the first planet seen to transit a star outside of the Milky Way—and it may represent a new way to find "extroplanets."
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Benc...
Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 17 classes of Benchmark 2021-B30, a $952.3 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 38 commercial mortgage loans secured by 50 properties.
Astronomers find first evidence of an ex...
NASA believes it might have evidence of a planet traversing a star outside of the Milky Way galaxy. Exoplanets, or planets outside of our solar system, aren’t anything new. Astronomers detected what they thought might be an exoplanet way back in 1988,
ERYTECH Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of Eryaspa...
ERYTECH Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of Eryaspase in Patients with Second-line Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Management to host Conference Call on Monday, October 25,at 8:30am EDT/ 2:30pm CEST The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survivalThe prespecified subgroup of patients treated with eryaspase and an irinotecan-based chemotherapy demonstrated an interesting trend of survival benefit,
EXCLUSIVE: Rising biotech Cellino is rai...
Cellino uses AI to make therapeutic stem cells faster. Sources told Insider it's raising at least $75 million in new funding.
After going from last place to ALCS, Red...
Rebuilding plans for the Boston Red Sox are ahead of schedule. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said Monday that going from last place in 2020 to within six wins of a championship shows the organization is back on the track that led to four World Series titles since 2004.
Boston mayoral hopefuls to face off in last televised debate
Boston mayoral hopefuls Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George face off Monday night in the final debate of a campaign that will for the first time end with a woman and person of color being elected to the top political office in the city.
Boston Red Sox to evaluate futures of 'c...
Alex Cora would not commit when asked if SS Xander Bogaerts and 3B Rafael Devers will stick to playing their current positions.
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound...
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins Killed on Movie Set in Pr...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession Wit...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.