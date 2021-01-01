New Bedford, ma : News
New Bedford, ma
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
‘It's unique and it's recycled’: Artist repurposes beach scraps to sell in Fairhaven shop
How New Bedford's Twins that Cook gained a new fan, Mario Lopez of 'Access Hollywood'
Mid-October is peak time for fall foliage, and Holmes is a popular spot
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'It's going to be the place to be': New Bedford's Kilburn Mill now includes rooftop bar
Bedford Area Events Calendar: Check Out What's Happening This Weekend
‘It's unique and it's recycled’: Artist repurposes beach scraps to sell in Fairhaven shop
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
STARS OF THE DAY: Diman boys soccer completes sweep against league opponent Southeastern
2,238 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in the past week, 56 in Boston
Candidate Profile: Peter Michaelis For Bedford Town Board
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'It's going to be the place to be': New Bedford's Kilburn Mill now includes rooftop bar
STARS OF THE DAY: Diman boys soccer completes sweep against league opponent Southeastern
Sharron McCarthy on the Power of Powered By Women
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
STARS OF THE DAY: Diman boys soccer completes sweep against league opponent Sout...
2,238 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in the past week, ...
Candidate Profile: Peter Michaelis For Bedford Town Board
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 previews, predictions for Greater Taunton teams
'The future is now': Wind turbine firm seeks collaborations with New Bedford bus...
Jeff Bezos Stepping Down as CEO of Amazon
The First 3D-Printed Home on the Market May Just Solve the A...
Start Saving Now: First Space Hotel Set to Open in 2027
Universal's 'Islands of Adventure' Reconsidering 'Seuss Land...
Alamo Drafthouse Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
TECH
Tech
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outage
World
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironing Cart
World
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
LOCAL NEWS
Local News
Massachusetts reports 1,560 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
Local News
Massachusetts prisoners’ guard union argues against COVID vaccine mandate in federal court
Local News
2,238 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in the past week, 56 in Boston
NATIONAL NEWS
Lifestyle
Mike Monaco making a name for himself in Chicago
National News
Advocates hope tightened seat belt law in Massachusetts could boost state’s near-worst seat belt-wearing rate
National News
Massachusetts COVID call center back up after transition to new vendor
WORLD
World
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Physics?
World
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironing Cart
World
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
BUSINESS
Business
Outseer Introduces New Identity-Based Account Enrollment Protection and Enhanced Account Takeover Detection Solutions
Business
Steven Van Zandt launching ‘Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary’ line of cannabis pre-rolls at Massachusetts’ Canna Provisions
Business
Boston Marathon amateur runners continue to be the soul of Massachusetts’ great race | Matt Vautour
SPORTS
Things To Do
Game winners and clutch performances: Vote for the Player of the Week for Oct. 4-10
Lifestyle
Georgia now No. 1 in the NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 ahead of Iowa, Cincinnati after Alabama loss
Local News
High School scores and highlights from Saturday, Oct. 9
Older Posts >>
Local Communities
Fall River, ma
Brockton, ma
Newport, RI
Warwick, RI
Cranston, RI
Providence, RI
Rhode Island
Pawtucket, RI
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL