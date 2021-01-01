New Bedford, ma : Local News
New Bedford, ma
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
USWNT announces roster for October friendlies as Carli Lloyd retires from international duty
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How Richard Sherman has lifted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive backs group
Ben Simmons takes physical, meets with Sixers’ Daryl Morey, Elton Brand
Inside Ben Simmons' Roller Coaster Return to Philadelphia
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
How Richard Sherman has lifted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive backs group
Leafs go for two in a row as Senators open season
Chargers’ O-line moves forward after injuries to Oday Aboushi, Bryan Bulaga
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
2021 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 6
Four NFL predictions that were big whiffs: Admitting mistakes about Cowboys, Patriots and more
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
2,238 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in the past week, ...
Bedford-Area Unemployment Rate Improves In August: Feds
Population changes spur shakeup of Massachusetts Senate districts
Former member of Conn. Latin Kings pleads guilty to racketeering conspiracy
More than meals: How this New Bedford nonprofit's foot clinic is helping homeles...
WATCH LIVE: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars!
How to Donate to Help Those Impacted By the Texas Blackout C...
Amtrak Offers Free Travel Companion Fare on Acela and Northe...
The White House Is Resuming Public Tours on September 12
A Virginia Couple Used COVID-19 to Scam the Government Out o...
Things To Do
Things To Do
Game winners and clutch performances: Vote for the Player of the Week for Oct. 4-10
Local News
Local News
High School scores and highlights from Saturday, Oct. 9
News
News
Massive shooting incident leaves 6 injured, 1 dead in Albany
Local News
Local News
2 arrested after social media post leads police to marijuana, illegal firearm
Local News
Local News
COVID cases continue to decline in New Bedford, but go up in Acushnet
Local News
Local News
October Veteran Flag to honor Dr. Joseph F. Souza, Jr.
Local News
Local News
COVID cases reported in 1,918 students, 330 staff members in Massachusetts schools in past week, positivity rate of about 0.2%
Local News
Local News
Mom hunts down stolen bikes in Wareham for son and late husband
Local News
Local News
Discover all kinds of family fun with these fairs and festivals
Local News
Local News
Fairhaven makes the most of its many options to run past Sharon
Local News
Local News
Ryan Gately steps up to help King Philip take down Taunton
Local News
Local News
Going all-in is Beswick’s Bailiwick at St. John's Prep
Local News
Local News
COVID-19 cases decrease in New Bedford, increase in Fairhaven over last week's numbers
Local News
Local News
Vineyard Wind secures vast Salem site
Older Posts >>
Local Communities
Fall River, ma
Brockton, ma
Newport, RI
Warwick, RI
Cranston, RI
Providence, RI
Rhode Island
Pawtucket, RI
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL