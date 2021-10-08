Massachusetts

Red Sox Notebook: Nathan Eovaldi ready f...

After throwing 85 pitches on Sunday night, Nathan Eovaldi walked into Alex Cora’s office and told him he was available to throw another inning on Monday. Cora told him to grab his spikes. The Red Sox entered Game 4 of the American League Division Series needing one win to eliminate the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays and become one of the final four teams standing.

Local Culture