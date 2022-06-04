Annapolis, md

Seven Students Charged After Two Suffered Stab Wounds During A Fi...
Two people have been hospitalized after they were stabbed at Wednesday morning, Anne Arundel County Fire officials said.
Original Printings of Historical Texts S...
The "Founding Freedoms" exhibit runs daily through November 14 at the Annapolis State House. Visitors can examine printings of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and more.
20 Million Oysters to Be Planted in Mary...
On Friday, August 20, the Severn River Association and the Oyster Recovery Partnership will be planting 20 million juvenile oysters in Maryland's Severn River, in an effort to improve water quality.
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Tickets for Vaccines
Free admission will be given to anyone who gets a vaccine during the National Aquarium clinics in August and September.
Military bases near Chesapeake Bay conta...
Nine military bases near the Chesapeake Bay are contaminated with "forever chemicals" from firefighting foams used by the Defense Department, an environmental advocacy group warned this week.
Annapolis Postpones 2021 Pride Parade Du...
The date has been moved to June 4, 2022. It was originally scheduled for October 30, 2021.
Baltimore City to Reinstate Mask Mandate
The new mask requirement goes into effect on August 9, 2021.
Girl gets 42 stitches after suspected sh...
A 12-year-old girl suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Ocean City that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts.
Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Ca...
Fans will be able to get a special mustard hot dog bun during the Orioles game on Saturday.
COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 700 New Cases Reported Within 24 Hours
Maryland reported 729 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated.
Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Ann...
Leitersburg Ruritan Club's peachy event features food, games, and a 5K run for charity!
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
Meet the No. 1 women's college basketbal...
Who are the top-ranked prospects in each women's college basketball recruiting class? And can anyone catch them?
Maryland Basketball: Mark Turgeon on Wiggins loss, Eric Ayala, Do...
While most of you might be in full football mode with Maryland's hot start, basketball season is also creeping closer.
Balloon release ban takes effect Friday ...
A new state law prohibiting intentional balloon releases takes effect tomorrow, October 1st. The new Maryland law bans the releasing of balloons that, on landing, create litter and threaten the health and safety of animals on land and in the water.
Cambria Hotels Continues Brand Growth Wi...
Cambria® Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), today introduced a new hotel prototype option to accelerate its growth in destinations where guests want to stay and developers want to invest.
Students, Principal Stand Behind Mural Inside School
NEWARK – Connections of Pocomoke High School are speaking in support of a student mural following concerns voiced by some community members. During last
Bay Area high school football Week 6 pre...
The East Coast powerhouse, forced to play a national schedule because schools in its private-school league won’t play the local superpower, has blown out two opponents since opening the season with a 38-23 loss at another national power,
ProShares Launches Three New Thematic ET...
ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced the launch of three new thematic ETFs: ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (Ticker: MAKX), ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (Ticker: DAT) and ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (Ticker: CTEX).
The need for water in the West will continue unless emissions are...
The thirst for water in the Western U.S. will likely not be quenched in the near future. Drought conditions are expected to persist in the West, which is already amid a decades-long megadrought, through 2022
I tried Ray-Ban's dystopian Facebook sun...
My first order of business was to rob a bank. SFGATE assigned me to review Facebook’s new sunglasses and, given that the name Facebook is now synonymous with crime, my initial thought was to become a criminal myself.
Cannabics Announces New Corporate Logo, ...
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine and a pioneer in the development of psychedelic inspired medicine, announced today that it has updated its corporate image with a new logo and a new website.
Silver Spring Area High School Sports: This Weekend In Preps
Wondering what's in store for high school athletes in and near Silver Spring? Patch and ScoreStream have partnered to bring you all of the weekend's upcoming games. Maryland and the Silver Spring area are filled with crosstown rivalries and powerhouse teams that make for some great local matches.
FDA Clears First Major Imaging Device Ad...
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the first new major technological improvement for Computed Tomography (CT) imaging
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
13 More Vintage Halloween Costumes That Are the Things of Nightma...
From the weird to the creepy and the unexplainable to the bizarre, people back in the day didn't joke around.
September 30 Is National Love People Day
National Love People Day "asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love." This national holiday reminds us to love people. All people.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2021.
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie?...
Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Know Before You Order Your N...
This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
List of Deals, Freebies for National Cof...
Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Thanksgiving?
Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.