Baltimore, md

More reaction from residents, leaders to USPS changes in Baltimor...
As changes in leadership at the U.S. Postal Service in Maryland are underway following months of problems with post offices across the Baltimore region, residents are asking if the changes will actually help or if there will just be new people to blame.
One dead after rowhome fire in Northeast...
One person was found on the second floor and pronounced dead on scene. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. Harford Road is currently closed from Rosalie to Clearview.. Avoid the area.
A Baltimore Non-Profit Delivers Fresh Pr...
For $5, seniors can receive a box of fruits and vegetables without leaving the house.
Baltimore's American Visionary Art Museum Selected in Contest By ...
Each of the five winners receives $10,000 and the chance to exhibit art from Oliver's collection.
Baltimore-Washington Parkway to Close Th...
Starting on Friday at midnight, a portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway will be closed, announced the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.
'OktoBEARfest' Roaring Back to Maryland ...
Two days of beer sampling and live entertainment awaits!
National Aquarium Sends Off Grey Seal to Natural Habitat
"Tom Sawyer" is the third seal to be rehabilitated at the aquarium this year.
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Ticke...
Free admission will be given to anyone who gets a vaccine during the National Aquarium clinics in August and September.
Howard County to Spend $8 Million on Par...
Howard County has announced it will be using new grant funds to renovate fields, lighting, and playgrounds at three public parks.
Annapolis Postpones 2021 Pride Parade Due to Rising Delta Variant
The date has been moved to June 4, 2022. It was originally scheduled for October 30, 2021.
'Sip & Stroll' Happy Hours Coming Back t...
Happy hour is back at the Maryland Zoo. The popular "Sip & Stroll" event returns this fall on weekend nights at 1 Safari Place.
Baltimore City to Reinstate Mask Mandate
The new mask requirement goes into effect on August 9, 2021.
Meet the No. 1 women's college basketbal...
Who are the top-ranked prospects in each women's college basketball recruiting class? And can anyone catch them?
Maryland Basketball: Mark Turgeon on Wiggins loss, Eric Ayala, Do...
While most of you might be in full football mode with Maryland's hot start, basketball season is also creeping closer.
Balloon release ban takes effect Friday ...
A new state law prohibiting intentional balloon releases takes effect tomorrow, October 1st. The new Maryland law bans the releasing of balloons that, on landing, create litter and threaten the health and safety of animals on land and in the water.
Cambria Hotels Continues Brand Growth Wi...
Cambria® Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), today introduced a new hotel prototype option to accelerate its growth in destinations where guests want to stay and developers want to invest.
Baltimore Argues Catholic Group’s Rally Could Bring Violence
The far-right group says it publishes news stories on its website about the Catholic Church and often criticizes church leadership.
Racial protests reckoning: Maryland poli...
Several far-reaching laws aimed at boosting police accountability and transparency are set to take effect in Maryland this week
Students, Principal Stand Behind Mural I...
NEWARK – Connections of Pocomoke High School are speaking in support of a student mural following concerns voiced by some community members. During last
Bay Area high school football Week 6 preview: Top matchups, sched...
The East Coast powerhouse, forced to play a national schedule because schools in its private-school league won’t play the local superpower, has blown out two opponents since opening the season with a 38-23 loss at another national power,
ProShares Launches Three New Thematic ET...
ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced the launch of three new thematic ETFs: ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (Ticker: MAKX), ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (Ticker: DAT) and ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (Ticker: CTEX).
The need for water in the West will cont...
The thirst for water in the Western U.S. will likely not be quenched in the near future. Drought conditions are expected to persist in the West, which is already amid a decades-long megadrought, through 2022
I tried Ray-Ban's dystopian Facebook sunglasses, and someday you ...
My first order of business was to rob a bank. SFGATE assigned me to review Facebook’s new sunglasses and, given that the name Facebook is now synonymous with crime, my initial thought was to become a criminal myself.
Cannabics Announces New Corporate Logo, ...
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine and a pioneer in the development of psychedelic inspired medicine, announced today that it has updated its corporate image with a new logo and a new website.
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
13 More Vintage Halloween Costumes That Are the Things of Nightma...
From the weird to the creepy and the unexplainable to the bizarre, people back in the day didn't joke around.
September 30 Is National Love People Day
National Love People Day "asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love." This national holiday reminds us to love people. All people.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2021.
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie?...
Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Know Before You Order Your N...
This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
List of Deals, Freebies for National Cof...
Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Thanksgiving?
Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.