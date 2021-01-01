Bethesda, md

Local Articles
Dozens of new Maryland laws to take effect on Friday

Dozens of new laws passed in the 2021 Maryland legislative session will take effect on Friday. The bills cover a variety of topics ranging from police reform — which was at center stage this year — to racial equity and gun sales.

Business
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Ticke...

Free admission will be given to anyone who gets a vaccine during the National Aquarium clinics in August and September.

Local News
Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Ann...

Leitersburg Ruritan Club's peachy event features food, games, and a 5K run for charity!

Events
Visit the Kennedy Center: Indian Culture at 'Raga at the REACH'

The Kennedy Center is hosting a free 3-day festival in celebration of Indian music, arts, and dance.

Events
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...

Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.

Events
Did You Know That The Washington Monumen...

Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.

Local Culture
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland Peaches This Summer

Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!

Attractions
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...

Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.

Local News
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...

DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.

Local News
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know

D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.

Local Culture
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'

Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.

Automotive
Fried Chicken Chain Roaming Rooster to O...

The DC-based eatery arrives in the fall at Pike & Rose shopping center.

Restaurants
State Articles
Meet the No. 1 women's college basketbal...

Who are the top-ranked prospects in each women's college basketball recruiting class? And can anyone catch them?

Travel
Maryland Basketball: Mark Turgeon on Wiggins loss, Eric Ayala, Do...

While most of you might be in full football mode with Maryland's hot start, basketball season is also creeping closer.

National News
Balloon release ban takes effect Friday ...

A new state law prohibiting intentional balloon releases takes effect tomorrow, October 1st. The new Maryland law bans the releasing of balloons that, on landing, create litter and threaten the health and safety of animals on land and in the water.

News
Cambria Hotels Continues Brand Growth Wi...

Cambria® Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), today introduced a new hotel prototype option to accelerate its growth in destinations where guests want to stay and developers want to invest.

Business
Baltimore Argues Catholic Group’s Rally Could Bring Violence

The far-right group says it publishes news stories on its website about the Catholic Church and often criticizes church leadership.

Local News
Racial protests reckoning: Maryland poli...

Several far-reaching laws aimed at boosting police accountability and transparency are set to take effect in Maryland this week

News
Students, Principal Stand Behind Mural I...

NEWARK – Connections of Pocomoke High School are speaking in support of a student mural following concerns voiced by some community members. During last

News
Bay Area high school football Week 6 preview: Top matchups, sched...

The East Coast powerhouse, forced to play a national schedule because schools in its private-school league won’t play the local superpower, has blown out two opponents since opening the season with a 38-23 loss at another national power,

News
The need for water in the West will cont...

The thirst for water in the Western U.S. will likely not be quenched in the near future. Drought conditions are expected to persist in the West, which is already amid a decades-long megadrought, through 2022

Attractions
Silver Spring Area High School Sports: T...

Wondering what's in store for high school athletes in and near Silver Spring? Patch and ScoreStream have partnered to bring you all of the weekend's upcoming games. Maryland and the Silver Spring area are filled with crosstown rivalries and powerhouse teams that make for some great local matches.

Travel
FDA Clears First Major Imaging Device Advancement for Computed To...

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the first new major technological improvement for Computed Tomography (CT) imaging

News
Silver Spring Area Events Calendar: Chec...

Want for a family outing? See what’s new on your Silver Spring Patch community calendar. Here's a roundup of local events coming up in the area this weekend. Want to add an upcoming event? Whether you’re planning a festival,

Lifestyle
National Articles
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes

Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.

Recipes
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month

October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!

Entertainment
13 More Vintage Halloween Costumes That Are the Things of Nightma...

From the weird to the creepy and the unexplainable to the bizarre, people back in the day didn't joke around.

Style
September 30 Is National Love People Day

National Love People Day "asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love." This national holiday reminds us to love people. All people.

Events
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...

Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.

Entertainment
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!

Products & Promotions
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...

New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2021.

Entertainment
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie?...

Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.

Film
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Know Before You Order Your N...

This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!

Food & Drink
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...

He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.

Local Culture
List of Deals, Freebies for National Cof...

Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.

Products & Promotions
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Thanksgiving?

Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Business
