Columbia, md

Researchers Discover Unknown Childhood Genetic Condition and its ...
Describing a previously unknown genetic condition that affects children, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine say they also found a potential method to prevent the gene mutation by administering a drug during pregnancy.
In candidates’ fight over abortion, issu...
Murphy and Ciattarelli both took on the other’s record on the state’s abortion laws and questioned the other’s support for abortion rights during a debate Tuesday. Some of the statements they made beg for clarification.
Nexe Files Annual Financial Statements a...
NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), is pleased to announce that the audited financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2021, the related management's discussion and analysis,
Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement facing multiple appeals
Objections to a historic settlement with Purdue Pharma are mounting in the form of appeals, with Rhode Island’s attorney general saying Wednesday the plan doesn’t hold the OxyContin
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Ticke...
Free admission will be given to anyone who gets a vaccine during the National Aquarium clinics in August and September.
Howard County to Spend $8 Million on Par...
Howard County has announced it will be using new grant funds to renovate fields, lighting, and playgrounds at three public parks.
Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Camden Yards This Weekend
Fans will be able to get a special mustard hot dog bun during the Orioles game on Saturday.
Embrace Cottagecore at The Clarksville S...
Is there anything more cheery than sunflowers? Find them in full bloom at the Clarksville Sunflower Festival happening all month at Mary's Land Farm, located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Ann...
Leitersburg Ruritan Club's peachy event features food, games, and a 5K run for charity!
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 6–8)
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
The Baltimore Hunger Project Needs Your ...
Everyone deserves a treat on their special day. The good folks at Baltimore Hunger Project are looking for donations for birthday packs that they can distribute to those who need them most.
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland P...
Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!
Meet the No. 1 women's college basketbal...
Who are the top-ranked prospects in each women's college basketball recruiting class? And can anyone catch them?
Maryland Basketball: Mark Turgeon on Wiggins loss, Eric Ayala, Do...
While most of you might be in full football mode with Maryland's hot start, basketball season is also creeping closer.
Balloon release ban takes effect Friday ...
A new state law prohibiting intentional balloon releases takes effect tomorrow, October 1st. The new Maryland law bans the releasing of balloons that, on landing, create litter and threaten the health and safety of animals on land and in the water.
Cambria Hotels Continues Brand Growth Wi...
Cambria® Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), today introduced a new hotel prototype option to accelerate its growth in destinations where guests want to stay and developers want to invest.
Baltimore Argues Catholic Group’s Rally Could Bring Violence
The far-right group says it publishes news stories on its website about the Catholic Church and often criticizes church leadership.
Racial protests reckoning: Maryland poli...
Several far-reaching laws aimed at boosting police accountability and transparency are set to take effect in Maryland this week
Students, Principal Stand Behind Mural I...
NEWARK – Connections of Pocomoke High School are speaking in support of a student mural following concerns voiced by some community members. During last
Bay Area high school football Week 6 preview: Top matchups, sched...
The East Coast powerhouse, forced to play a national schedule because schools in its private-school league won’t play the local superpower, has blown out two opponents since opening the season with a 38-23 loss at another national power,
ProShares Launches Three New Thematic ET...
ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced the launch of three new thematic ETFs: ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (Ticker: MAKX), ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (Ticker: DAT) and ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (Ticker: CTEX).
The need for water in the West will cont...
The thirst for water in the Western U.S. will likely not be quenched in the near future. Drought conditions are expected to persist in the West, which is already amid a decades-long megadrought, through 2022
I tried Ray-Ban's dystopian Facebook sunglasses, and someday you ...
My first order of business was to rob a bank. SFGATE assigned me to review Facebook’s new sunglasses and, given that the name Facebook is now synonymous with crime, my initial thought was to become a criminal myself.
Cannabics Announces New Corporate Logo, ...
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine and a pioneer in the development of psychedelic inspired medicine, announced today that it has updated its corporate image with a new logo and a new website.
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Aware...
It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!
The Haunted History of Halloween
We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? ...
CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back
After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White Russian
With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy...
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.