Gaithersburg, md

Lyndon Institute announces new head of school
Lyndon Center, VT - The Lyndon Institute Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Brian Bloomfield as the school’s next Head of School beginning July 1, 2022. The Search Committee’s recommendation of Dr.
Novavax to Participate in Health Equity ...
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in a panel discussion during the 2021 Maryland Life Sciences Bio Innovation Conference.
Altimmune to Host Key Opinion Leader Cal...
(Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call on its 12-week Phase 1 clinical trial of pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801) in overweight and obese subjects on Thursday,
'OktoBEARfest' Roaring Back to Maryland Zoo This October
Two days of beer sampling and live entertainment awaits!
Howard County to Spend $8 Million on Par...
Howard County has announced it will be using new grant funds to renovate fields, lighting, and playgrounds at three public parks.
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Ticke...
Free admission will be given to anyone who gets a vaccine during the National Aquarium clinics in August and September.
Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Camden Yards This Weekend
Fans will be able to get a special mustard hot dog bun during the Orioles game on Saturday.
Embrace Cottagecore at The Clarksville S...
Is there anything more cheery than sunflowers? Find them in full bloom at the Clarksville Sunflower Festival happening all month at Mary's Land Farm, located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Ann...
Leitersburg Ruritan Club's peachy event features food, games, and a 5K run for charity!
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 6–8)
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland P...
Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!
Did You Know That The Washington Monumen...
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
Wayward Zebra Found Dead in Illegal Snar...
The state’s Natural Resources Police said they did not know who had set the illegal trap on private property in Upper Marlboro, about 20 miles southeast of Washington.
Christmas Village Returning to Baltimore Inner Harbor
The German Christmas Market opens for the season on November 25, 2021.
Maryland Mansions: An Epic Cambridge Lod...
How would you like to own a big chunk of the state? If you need room to roam, then this week's featured listing might just be for you. With over 1300 acres of land and a spacious, rustic lodge, the possibilities are endless.
Our Marylanders Then: Edgar Allan Poe
Is there anyone who understands the dark side of human nature better than Edgar Allan Poe? Did you know Edgar Allan Poe had significant connections to Baltimore, Maryland?
Do You Really Need to Rake Up Those Leaves?
The dreaded fall chore of raking up fallen leaves may actually be doing more harm than good. Step away from the rake, and see what the experts have to say.
FBI arrests Maryland engineer and wife f...
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Maryland couple on Saturday for attempting to sell "restricted data" on the design of nuclear-powered warships, the Justice Department reported.
Public Emergency Order in DC Extended to...
On Thursday, October 7, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she has extended the public emergency order. It was set to expire last Friday but has been extended to January 7, 2022.
6 Things to Do If You're Stuck in Dulles International Airport
"Boring" doesn't need to describe your layover at Dulles International Airport.
2 Beloved Polar Bears to Depart Maryland...
The half-sisters will relocate to new zoos to "further enhance their growth and development into fully mature adult bears."
2 Dead in Shooting at Maryland Senior Ap...
Two people died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. People in the area are asked to shelter in place and a nearby school is locked down.
DC's Zoo Lights and Boo at the Zoo Are Canceled This Year
For the second year in a row, the National Zoo has decided to forgo two of its biggest attractions, Zoo Lights and Boo at the Zoo.
Ocean City Restaurant Legend Fondly Reme...
The resort community lost an icon last weekend with the passing of Dough Roller patriarch Bill Gibbs, a successful businessman and a
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.