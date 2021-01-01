Ocean City seasonal workforce housing gets major boost with 54-be...
A 54-bed project on Dorchester Street will begin to help chip away at a workforce housing need in Ocean City, Md.
Ocean City's 'Jellyfish Festival' Return...
After a pandemic hiatus last year, Ocean City's ultimate beach bash returns for 2021!
Is It Haunted? Look Out for the Spirits ...
Berlin, Maryland's Atlantic Hotel may have some guests that never left!
Girl gets 42 stitches after suspected shark attack in Ocean City
A 12-year-old girl suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Ocean City that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts.
Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Ann...
Leitersburg Ruritan Club's peachy event features food, games, and a 5K run for charity!
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland P...
Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta Variant Surges
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.
Meet the No. 1 women's college basketbal...
Who are the top-ranked prospects in each women's college basketball recruiting class? And can anyone catch them?
Maryland Basketball: Mark Turgeon on Wiggins loss, Eric Ayala, Do...
While most of you might be in full football mode with Maryland's hot start, basketball season is also creeping closer.
Balloon release ban takes effect Friday ...
A new state law prohibiting intentional balloon releases takes effect tomorrow, October 1st. The new Maryland law bans the releasing of balloons that, on landing, create litter and threaten the health and safety of animals on land and in the water.
Cambria Hotels Continues Brand Growth Wi...
Cambria® Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), today introduced a new hotel prototype option to accelerate its growth in destinations where guests want to stay and developers want to invest.
Baltimore Argues Catholic Group’s Rally Could Bring Violence
The far-right group says it publishes news stories on its website about the Catholic Church and often criticizes church leadership.
Racial protests reckoning: Maryland poli...
Several far-reaching laws aimed at boosting police accountability and transparency are set to take effect in Maryland this week
Bay Area high school football Week 6 pre...
The East Coast powerhouse, forced to play a national schedule because schools in its private-school league won’t play the local superpower, has blown out two opponents since opening the season with a 38-23 loss at another national power,
ProShares Launches Three New Thematic ETFs Focused on Business In...
ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced the launch of three new thematic ETFs: ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (Ticker: MAKX), ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (Ticker: DAT) and ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (Ticker: CTEX).
The need for water in the West will cont...
The thirst for water in the Western U.S. will likely not be quenched in the near future. Drought conditions are expected to persist in the West, which is already amid a decades-long megadrought, through 2022
I tried Ray-Ban's dystopian Facebook sun...
My first order of business was to rob a bank. SFGATE assigned me to review Facebook’s new sunglasses and, given that the name Facebook is now synonymous with crime, my initial thought was to become a criminal myself.
Cannabics Announces New Corporate Logo, New Website and New Compa...
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine and a pioneer in the development of psychedelic inspired medicine, announced today that it has updated its corporate image with a new logo and a new website.
Silver Spring Area High School Sports: T...
Wondering what's in store for high school athletes in and near Silver Spring? Patch and ScoreStream have partnered to bring you all of the weekend's upcoming games. Maryland and the Silver Spring area are filled with crosstown rivalries and powerhouse teams that make for some great local matches.
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
13 More Vintage Halloween Costumes That Are the Things of Nightma...
From the weird to the creepy and the unexplainable to the bizarre, people back in the day didn't joke around.
September 30 Is National Love People Day
National Love People Day "asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love." This national holiday reminds us to love people. All people.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2021.
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie?...
Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Know Before You Order Your N...
This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
List of Deals, Freebies for National Cof...
Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Thanksgiving?
Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.