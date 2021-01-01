Silver Spring, md

Catching Up with Strides for Equality Equestrians Ever So Sweet S...
As Strides for Equality Equestrians prepares to award its second round of the Ever So Sweet scholarship, generously supported by Edy Rameike and the USEA Foundation, we sat down and caught up with our
24 Silver Spring Runners Are Competing I...
These runners from Silver Spring will be competing in the Boston Marathon, which was rescheduled to Oct. 11 from April 2020.
Inflation jitters: Coffee could cost mor...
As if a cup of coffee wasn’t expensive enough, a confluence of factors is driving up farmers’ costs to grow the beans and it could begin filtering down
Explainer: Why coffee could soon cost more
As if a cup of coffee wasn’t expensive enough, a confluence of factors is driving up farmers' costs to grow the beans and it could begin filtering down to your local cafe
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Ticke...
Free admission will be given to anyone who gets a vaccine during the National Aquarium clinics in August and September.
Howard County to Spend $8 Million on Par...
Howard County has announced it will be using new grant funds to renovate fields, lighting, and playgrounds at three public parks.
Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Annual Peach Festival
Leitersburg Ruritan Club's peachy event features food, games, and a 5K run for charity!
Visit the Kennedy Center: Indian Culture...
The Kennedy Center is hosting a free 3-day festival in celebration of Indian music, arts, and dance.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland P...
Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
Meet the No. 1 women's college basketbal...
Who are the top-ranked prospects in each women's college basketball recruiting class? And can anyone catch them?
Maryland Basketball: Mark Turgeon on Wiggins loss, Eric Ayala, Do...
While most of you might be in full football mode with Maryland's hot start, basketball season is also creeping closer.
Balloon release ban takes effect Friday ...
A new state law prohibiting intentional balloon releases takes effect tomorrow, October 1st. The new Maryland law bans the releasing of balloons that, on landing, create litter and threaten the health and safety of animals on land and in the water.
Cambria Hotels Continues Brand Growth Wi...
Cambria® Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), today introduced a new hotel prototype option to accelerate its growth in destinations where guests want to stay and developers want to invest.
Baltimore Argues Catholic Group’s Rally Could Bring Violence
The far-right group says it publishes news stories on its website about the Catholic Church and often criticizes church leadership.
Racial protests reckoning: Maryland poli...
Several far-reaching laws aimed at boosting police accountability and transparency are set to take effect in Maryland this week
Students, Principal Stand Behind Mural I...
NEWARK – Connections of Pocomoke High School are speaking in support of a student mural following concerns voiced by some community members. During last
ProShares Launches Three New Thematic ETFs Focused on Business In...
ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced the launch of three new thematic ETFs: ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (Ticker: MAKX), ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (Ticker: DAT) and ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (Ticker: CTEX).
I tried Ray-Ban's dystopian Facebook sun...
My first order of business was to rob a bank. SFGATE assigned me to review Facebook’s new sunglasses and, given that the name Facebook is now synonymous with crime, my initial thought was to become a criminal myself.
Cannabics Announces New Corporate Logo, ...
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine and a pioneer in the development of psychedelic inspired medicine, announced today that it has updated its corporate image with a new logo and a new website.
If Hoosiers are to reach the postseason, they'll have to navigate...
If Indiana is to make it back to the postseason for a 3rd consecutive year, an accomplishment last achieved by the Hoosiers in the late 80s, then they’re going to have to navigate a brutal next month-and-a-half on their schedule.
No. 5 Iowa Big Test For Unbeaten Marylan...
The Hawkeyes are about to play at Maryland for only the second time. “It’s still different, yeah. It definitely feels — they’re not new to the Big Ten per se, but they’re new to us because we’ve only been there once,
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
13 More Vintage Halloween Costumes That Are the Things of Nightma...
From the weird to the creepy and the unexplainable to the bizarre, people back in the day didn't joke around.
September 30 Is National Love People Day
National Love People Day "asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love." This national holiday reminds us to love people. All people.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2021.
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie?...
Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Know Before You Order Your N...
This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
List of Deals, Freebies for National Cof...
Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Thanksgiving?
Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.