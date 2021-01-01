Silver Spring, md

All
.
STORE
Our Marylanders Then: Virginia Hall
Where to Get a Pumpkin Spice Latte in Maryland (That's Not J...
VIDEO: See What DC Looked Like in 1945 in This Vintage Educa...
5 Best Places in DC to Have Yourself a Good Cry
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (October 1–...
Local Articles
Catching Up with Strides for Equality Equestrians Ever So Sweet S...

As Strides for Equality Equestrians prepares to award its second round of the Ever So Sweet scholarship, generously supported by Edy Rameike and the USEA Foundation, we sat down and caught up with our

Things To Do
24 Silver Spring Runners Are Competing I...

These runners from Silver Spring will be competing in the Boston Marathon, which was rescheduled to Oct. 11 from April 2020.

Entertainment
Inflation jitters: Coffee could cost mor...

As if a cup of coffee wasn’t expensive enough, a confluence of factors is driving up farmers’ costs to grow the beans and it could begin filtering down

Products & Promotions
Explainer: Why coffee could soon cost more

As if a cup of coffee wasn’t expensive enough, a confluence of factors is driving up farmers' costs to grow the beans and it could begin filtering down to your local cafe

Things To Do
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Ticke...

Free admission will be given to anyone who gets a vaccine during the National Aquarium clinics in August and September.

Local News
Howard County to Spend $8 Million on Par...

Howard County has announced it will be using new grant funds to renovate fields, lighting, and playgrounds at three public parks.

Local News
Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Annual Peach Festival

Leitersburg Ruritan Club's peachy event features food, games, and a 5K run for charity!

Events
Visit the Kennedy Center: Indian Culture...

The Kennedy Center is hosting a free 3-day festival in celebration of Indian music, arts, and dance.

Events
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...

Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.

Events
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?

Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.

Local Culture
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland P...

Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!

Attractions
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...

Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.

Local News
View more "local" news
State Articles
Meet the No. 1 women's college basketbal...

Who are the top-ranked prospects in each women's college basketball recruiting class? And can anyone catch them?

Travel
Maryland Basketball: Mark Turgeon on Wiggins loss, Eric Ayala, Do...

While most of you might be in full football mode with Maryland's hot start, basketball season is also creeping closer.

National News
Balloon release ban takes effect Friday ...

A new state law prohibiting intentional balloon releases takes effect tomorrow, October 1st. The new Maryland law bans the releasing of balloons that, on landing, create litter and threaten the health and safety of animals on land and in the water.

News
Cambria Hotels Continues Brand Growth Wi...

Cambria® Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), today introduced a new hotel prototype option to accelerate its growth in destinations where guests want to stay and developers want to invest.

Business
Baltimore Argues Catholic Group’s Rally Could Bring Violence

The far-right group says it publishes news stories on its website about the Catholic Church and often criticizes church leadership.

Local News
Racial protests reckoning: Maryland poli...

Several far-reaching laws aimed at boosting police accountability and transparency are set to take effect in Maryland this week

News
Students, Principal Stand Behind Mural I...

NEWARK – Connections of Pocomoke High School are speaking in support of a student mural following concerns voiced by some community members. During last

News
ProShares Launches Three New Thematic ETFs Focused on Business In...

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced the launch of three new thematic ETFs: ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (Ticker: MAKX), ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (Ticker: DAT) and ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (Ticker: CTEX).

News
I tried Ray-Ban's dystopian Facebook sun...

My first order of business was to rob a bank. SFGATE assigned me to review Facebook’s new sunglasses and, given that the name Facebook is now synonymous with crime, my initial thought was to become a criminal myself.

National News
Cannabics Announces New Corporate Logo, ...

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine and a pioneer in the development of psychedelic inspired medicine, announced today that it has updated its corporate image with a new logo and a new website.

Local News
If Hoosiers are to reach the postseason, they'll have to navigate...

If Indiana is to make it back to the postseason for a 3rd consecutive year, an accomplishment last achieved by the Hoosiers in the late 80s, then they’re going to have to navigate a brutal next month-and-a-half on their schedule.

News
No. 5 Iowa Big Test For Unbeaten Marylan...

The Hawkeyes are about to play at Maryland for only the second time. “It’s still different, yeah. It definitely feels — they’re not new to the Big Ten per se, but they’re new to us because we’ve only been there once,

Events
View more "state" news
National Articles
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Aware...

It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!

Wellness
The Haunted History of Halloween

We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?

Local Culture
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month

New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.

Entertainment
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? ...

CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.

National News
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back

After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.

Products & Promotions
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White Russian

With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!

Recipes
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...

The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.

Local Culture
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...

There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.

Entertainment
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes

Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.

Recipes
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy...

Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!

Products & Promotions
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month

October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!

Entertainment
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month

Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.

Entertainment
View more "national" news

Videos
Restaurants Near Me | Back to Broomfield | S03E07
What we wish we knew before our wedding!
Mercedes G500 Off-Road Build | G Wagon Build Walkthrough | OCN Rigs

Follow Us!