2 Beloved Polar Bears to Depart Maryland Zoo
The half-sisters will relocate to new zoos to "further enhance their growth and development into fully mature adult bears."
2 Dead in Shooting at Maryland Senior Ap...
Two people died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. People in the area are asked to shelter in place and a nearby school is locked down.
Ocean City Restaurant Legend Fondly Reme...
The resort community lost an icon last weekend with the passing of Dough Roller patriarch Bill Gibbs, a successful businessman and a
ZooBOOO! Making Spooky Return to Maryland Zoo This Year
This October, get in the Halloween spirit with costume contests, candy, and so much more!
Baltimore Drawbridge Stuck in Place for ...
Baltimore's Hanover Drawbridge, which travels over the Patapsco River, was stuck open for an hour on Tuesday after a malfunction. Twitter had a lot to say about it.
Grab Your Tickets for the Baltimore Taco...
Succulent and savory–tacos always deserve to be the star of the show!
Cambria Hotels Continues Brand Growth With New Development Option...
Cambria® Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), today introduced a new hotel prototype option to accelerate its growth in destinations where guests want to stay and developers want to invest.
Baltimore Argues Catholic Group’s Rally ...
The far-right group says it publishes news stories on its website about the Catholic Church and often criticizes church leadership.
Racial protests reckoning: Maryland poli...
Several far-reaching laws aimed at boosting police accountability and transparency are set to take effect in Maryland this week
Students, Principal Stand Behind Mural Inside School
NEWARK – Connections of Pocomoke High School are speaking in support of a student mural following concerns voiced by some community members. During last
Bay Area high school football Week 6 pre...
The East Coast powerhouse, forced to play a national schedule because schools in its private-school league won’t play the local superpower, has blown out two opponents since opening the season with a 38-23 loss at another national power,
ProShares Launches Three New Thematic ET...
ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced the launch of three new thematic ETFs: ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (Ticker: MAKX), ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (Ticker: DAT) and ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (Ticker: CTEX).
Mexican Chain 'Pink Taco' Is Launching F...
The rock n' roll-inspired eatery is expected to open next spring.
National Harbor Hosting FREE Movie Nights Throughout October
"Movies on the Potomac" is getting a spooky twist for Halloween!
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Fall has officially landed in the DMV, and we're upping our cozy ante with all the events we can! Here's what's going on in the DMV this weekend, October 8–10.
The Geeky Weekly: Everything Hollywood G...
Many TV shows and films are set in Washington, D.C, but Hollywood doesn't seem to understand our city at all.
6 Best Spots to Grab a Cinnamon Roll in Maryland
Whether you're craving a quick breakfast or indulgent brunch, these buns are sure to sweeten your day! Check out these 6 spots in Maryland for delicious cinnamon rolls.
Our Marylanders Then: Virginia Hall
The Gestapo considered her "the most dangerous of all Allied spies."
VIDEO: See What DC Looked Like in 1945 i...
This eight-minute educational film by Carl Dudley gives us a snapshot of Washington, D.C., in the mid-1940s.
Where to Get a Pumpkin Spice Latte in Maryland (That's Not Just S...
Warm and creamy with a touch of spice, the PSL combines the best parts of fall into a single decadent drink.
Meet the No. 1 women's college basketbal...
Who are the top-ranked prospects in each women's college basketball recruiting class? And can anyone catch them?
Maryland Basketball: Mark Turgeon on Wig...
While most of you might be in full football mode with Maryland's hot start, basketball season is also creeping closer.
Balloon release ban takes effect Friday in Maryland
A new state law prohibiting intentional balloon releases takes effect tomorrow, October 1st. The new Maryland law bans the releasing of balloons that, on landing, create litter and threaten the health and safety of animals on land and in the water.
No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland lines, odds: Adv...
The fifth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes aim for their 11th consecutive victory when they visit the Maryland Terrapins for a Big Ten Conference
WATCH: Shark Circles, Bites Alligator in...
In a recent viral video, a shark circles then bites an alligator's foot near Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
A 10-Step Guide to Carving a Pumpkin
We've put together a great 10-step "pumpkin-carving guide" for creating the best jack-o'-lantern in the world!
Krispy Kreme Has a New Name ...?
Now through October 31, the national chain is changing its name to “Krispy Skreme,” offering up spooky-looking doughnuts, weekly deals, and special Halloween packaging.
7 More Classic Halloween TV Episodes to ...
We've gathered more of our favorite Halloween TV episodes! We've added 7 more classic Halloween-themed episodes to make sure that you're having an even spookier time. From "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to "Home Improvement", these are our favorite Halloween TV episodes!
Today, October 13, Is National Train You...
Engage your brain to grow its thinking power. And, we're not talking about obedience school.
Gabby Petito: Cause of Death Was Strangulation, Says Coroner
Gabby Petito's official cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, announced Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue at a news conference.
What Is a Life-Saving Divorce?
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Nearly half of divorces in America are for serious issues.
Walt Disney World's 'Star Wars'-Themed H...
A new hotel experience will open next year at the Walt Disney Resort in Florida called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Guests can start booking “voyages” beginning on October 28 for the March 1, 2022, launch.
Hallmark's Christmas Movie Schedule Released
The Christmas season is drawing near. And you know what that means? The Hallmark Channel's annual Christmas movie marathon is back! The holiday films will kickoff before Halloween on October 22!
6 Amazing Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Ever...
Looking for your next great pumpkin project? We've compiled some of the best pumpkin-carving ideas from social media!
The Definitive Ranking of the Best Hallo...
We've gone ahead and created a definitive ranking of the best Halloween episodes of "The Office." Nothing's spookier than Halloween at Dunder Mifflin ...
Put a Spell on Your Home With 'Hocus Pocus' Candles
The witching hour has never smelled so good! The Sanderson Sisters have conjured up countless products for the Halloween season.