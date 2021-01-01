Biddeford, me

Seacoast high school football Week 7 matchups: Here's what to exp...
Aquinas, Dover, Exeter, York, Traip Academy, Spaulding, Somersworth and Marshwood all in action this weekend in Week 7
Grants to support coworking and collabor...
A competitive grant program is available to create more coworking and collaborative workspaces to support entrepreneurship in Maine. The grants will be awarded through the Maine Coworking Development Fund and Program,
Lincoln nursing home chooses less staff-...
The reduction in beds and switch follow recent announcements from three nursing homes that they plan to close, with staff shortages a dominant factor.
Coming out can be scary, but many state leaders are here for you
"It was painful for someone who knew me to suggest I needed to be fixed. I was confident and proud. I was someone my peers turned to as a leader. But this shook my confidence," Ryan Fecteau writes.
Boy who named St. James School in Biddef...
Held up by meticulously crafted brick pillars, the beautiful stone St. James School sign stands just off the walkway to the main entrance on Graham Street in Biddeford. The result of a merger between St.
Churchill: Hochul claims change, but Mal...
"I just approach this whole thing differently," Hochul said to reporters Wednesday. "People deserve to know that their government listens and actually cares and gives a damn about them." Yes, yes and yes.
Falmouth squeaks past Scarborough in soccer showdown
Falmouth’s shot found the net, Scarborough’s best bids hit the post and that was the difference in a showdown of two evenly matched, extremely talented boys’ soccer teams Wednesday evening at the Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex.
Morse High School names Ryan Maines its ...
Ryan Maines grew up around the Morse High School basketball programs. Now, he gets to lead one of them. Maines, the son of Maine Basketball Hall of Fame coach Tom Maines, was named the next Morse girls basketball coach,
OTELCO grows workforce in Maine
OTELCO has announced a number of new hires in its Maine offices. Several employees have joined the New Gloucester office: Diana Snow joins OTELCO as a
Tuesday’s college roundup: UNE shuts out Wheaton 3-0 in field hoc...
Lindsay Bruns, Jillian Lachapelle and Bailey Lynch scored as the University of New England shut out Wheaton 3-0 in field hockey on Tuesday. The Nor’easters (8-4) allowed only one shot on goal, which was stopped by Lindsay Pych.
As Maine reaches ‘tipping point,’ Speake...
Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau and other childcare advocates are calling on Maine’s federal delegation to pass President Joe Biden's proposed agenda, which includes historic investments in critical “human infrastructure” such as childcare and early childhood education.
The Wrap: In which we bid biscuits goodb...
Biscuits & Company, a sweet, homey spot in Biddeford serving big, fluffy biscuits with an array of toppings, as well as other classic baked goods, has announced its closure. Its last day will be Saturday.
Outdoors in Maine: The need for an any-d...
Too many Maine deer hunters are keeping their doe permits as an ace in the hole and holding out late into the season for that trophy buck. Fall after fall, not enough does are taken in Maine’s deer-rich areas.
Removing the %&*@ from Maine's vanity plates will take time
Now, rule-making is getting underway to ensure the law protects First Amendment rights while getting rid of obscene language.
Kent Bazemore isn’t sure he deserves to ...
Kent Bazemore is honored just to have the chance to play a role for this talented Lakers team. Would it mean a little something extra to Kent Bazemore to start alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on this Lakers team loaded with iconic players from his era?
Lakers News: NBA Scout Doubts the Lakers...
For all the maneuvers the Lakers have made this past offseason, there still seems to be many question marks as we head into the season. Sports Illustrated own Chris Mannix recently came out with a piece where anonymous scouts gave their thoughts on how all 30 NBA teams would fare this year.
Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Lashes Out at Fan With NSFW Rant
Lakers star Russell Westbrook did not take too kindly to a fan in Sacramento telling him he should go back to his blue hair.
The Bangor Mall is turning into an enter...
The Bangor Mall has opened opportunities for business owners to reinvigorate the spaces left empty by large retailers.
Projected Lineup: Oct. 16 at Colorado
See the projected lineup for the St. Louis Blues in their 2021-22 season opener against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.
Live updates: Georgia football faces Kentucky
It’s No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 11 Kentucky. The Bulldogs are not letting that top ranking get to their heads. “Honestly, it doesn’t really mean anything to us or it doesn’t mean anything to me,” safety Lewis Cine said.
Shaw: West Fargo School District continu...
Shaw writes, "West Fargo goes with the “Healthy Return” team because it tells them what they want to hear. Essentia, Sanford and Fargo Cass Public Health tell them what they need to hear."
Monoclonal antibodies help patients figh...
Her facility alone has given more than 700 infusions of monoclonal antibodies to COVID-positive patients who were within 10 days of the onset of symptoms since last November. Sanf
Letter: Auburn YMCA a gift that keeps on giving
So I say thank God my family had the smarts to buy me Y memberships. Best gift I ever received. Sue Hemingway lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.
As invasion of browntail moths continues...
Officials are priming their attack plans as the infestation of the moth is expected to continue in the coming years.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.