Biddeford, me

Hampden outdoor daycare connects kids with nature
At Little Learners Homestead daycare in Hampden, children embrace the outdoors whether it rains, shines, or snows.
Seacoast high school football Week 7 mat...
Aquinas, Dover, Exeter, York, Traip Academy, Spaulding, Somersworth and Marshwood all in action this weekend in Week 7
Grants to support coworking and collabor...
A competitive grant program is available to create more coworking and collaborative workspaces to support entrepreneurship in Maine. The grants will be awarded through the Maine Coworking Development Fund and Program,
Lincoln nursing home chooses less staff-intensive path forward by...
The reduction in beds and switch follow recent announcements from three nursing homes that they plan to close, with staff shortages a dominant factor.
Coming out can be scary, but many state ...
"It was painful for someone who knew me to suggest I needed to be fixed. I was confident and proud. I was someone my peers turned to as a leader. But this shook my confidence," Ryan Fecteau writes.
Boy who named St. James School in Biddef...
Held up by meticulously crafted brick pillars, the beautiful stone St. James School sign stands just off the walkway to the main entrance on Graham Street in Biddeford. The result of a merger between St.
Churchill: Hochul claims change, but Malatras stays on
"I just approach this whole thing differently," Hochul said to reporters Wednesday. "People deserve to know that their government listens and actually cares and gives a damn about them." Yes, yes and yes.
Falmouth squeaks past Scarborough in soc...
Falmouth’s shot found the net, Scarborough’s best bids hit the post and that was the difference in a showdown of two evenly matched, extremely talented boys’ soccer teams Wednesday evening at the Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex.
Morse High School names Ryan Maines its ...
Ryan Maines grew up around the Morse High School basketball programs. Now, he gets to lead one of them. Maines, the son of Maine Basketball Hall of Fame coach Tom Maines, was named the next Morse girls basketball coach,
OTELCO grows workforce in Maine
OTELCO has announced a number of new hires in its Maine offices. Several employees have joined the New Gloucester office: Diana Snow joins OTELCO as a
Tuesday’s college roundup: UNE shuts out...
Lindsay Bruns, Jillian Lachapelle and Bailey Lynch scored as the University of New England shut out Wheaton 3-0 in field hockey on Tuesday. The Nor’easters (8-4) allowed only one shot on goal, which was stopped by Lindsay Pych.
As Maine reaches ‘tipping point,’ Speake...
Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau and other childcare advocates are calling on Maine’s federal delegation to pass President Joe Biden's proposed agenda, which includes historic investments in critical “human infrastructure” such as childcare and early childhood education.
Maine builds big lead, then holds on to ...
Adrian Otero’s interception in the end zone with 2:30 remaining was the clincher as Maine defeated William & Mary 27-16 on Saturday at Alfond Stadium, earning its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season and snapping the Tribe’s win streak at four.
Jake Black powers Johnstown Tomahawks comeback against Maine Nord...
The Maine Nordiques couldn’t keep the Johnstown Tomahawks’ high-powered offense down for long. After the Nordiques took an early two-goal lead lead, the Tomahawks scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Nordiques 5-2 in a North American Hockey League East Division game at the 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown,
Are The Los Angeles Lakers Preseason Str...
LeBron James has gone on record saying he doesn’t care about the preseason: “I care more about the practice court than I care about preseason games. You get out there and play rotations, and you’re trying to figure out things of that nature.
Court ruling stops offshore lobstering c...
A federal court ruling from Saturday halts the planned closure of nearly 1,000 square miles of offshore fishing ground to traditional lobstering that was scheduled to start Monday.
Bangor walk to end Alzheimers raises thousands of dollars
More than 300 people registered for this year’s walk, helping the Alzheimer’s Association meet its $70,000 goal.
Striba scores 4 TDs as Bangor football r...
Bangor junior quarterback Eric Striba and senior running back Kael Godshalk led the linemen into the weight room before this season. On Saturday afternoon, those linemen led the way as Striba and Godshalk each rushed for over 100 yards in the Slaters’ 37-6 road win over Wilson.
Two community fundraising events return ...
A pair of community fundraisers returned with in-person events on Saturday after two years off. The Walk to End Alzheimer's in Brunswick took a financial hit last year as it was limited to a virtual event,
Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw isn’t surprised by abuse cl...
VERA PAUW has always fought harassment and abuse in women’s sport. And so the recent revelations from America have not surprised the Ireland women’s team coach. The Athletic last month reported
Two killed, two seriously injured in Roc...
Two people were killed and two seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash on Route 1 in Rockport. According to Rockport police, the head-on collision occurred near the intersection of Commercial and Pleasant streets.
Freeport family gives $500,000 to SMCC's...
A Freeport family has donated $500,000 to expand the nursing program at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland. The college said in a news release Friday that the gift from John and Candy Boyne would be used to establish an endowment fund to pay for a nursing instructor position that will be named the Boyne Family Endowed Nursing Faculty.
Pittsboro Approves Chatham Park Development Agreement, Duke Energ...
By Taylor Heeden & Victoria Johnson, Staff After months of contentious discussion, the Pittsboro Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night to enter into a 25-year development agreement with Chatham Park Investors for the 7,
Georgia's only remaining question is whe...
If Stetson Bennett keeps playing like this, there will be no awkward moments like there were Saturday night. In the afterglow of another dominant win for No. 1 Georgia, the quarterback was asked about the conclusion -- by some -- that he may be the weakest point in the Bulldogs' impenetrable armor.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.