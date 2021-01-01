Sports Digest: Chicago takes 2-1 lead over Connecticut in WNBA se...
Kahleah Copper scored 26 points and Allie Quigley added 21 to help the Chicago Sky edge the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 86-83 in Game 3 of a WNBA semifinals on Sunday. The sixth-seeded Sky can win the best-of-five series and secure the franchise’s second trip to the league finals with a victory at home Wednesday.
First-timers shine at Maine Marathon
Jacob Terry of Scarborough comes from behind in the final mile and Abby Hamilton of Yarmouth nearly matches the course record.
Blind B.C. dog overcomes adversity throu...
Cedar, B.C. - Ever since he was a puppy, Gryffin has seemed shy. “He’s quiet,” Angela says about her white Labrador. “He’s quite reserved.” But there were moments when
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Victorian paramedics have pleaded with p...
A paramedic has pleaded with people to get vaccinated before they are in the back of an ambulance when it is "too late". The startling admission came on Friday, when Victoria recorded more than 1000 Covid cases in a day.
Don’t forget your flu vaccine
But you shouldn’t overlook the importance of getting a flu shot. Flu season runs from now until May. The precautions many of us are taking to lessen the chances of getting sick with or spreading COVID — washing our hands more often and wearing a mask — will help reduce the transmission of the flu virus.
Mainers once guzzled gallons of hard cid...
Ricker Hill is among the Maine cidermakers who hope to benefit from growing interest in the once-commonplace drink.
Customers left 'absolutely gutted' as Harvey's closes New York Ba...
A North Wales restaurant chain is closing one of its US-style diners and drive-thrus. Harvey’s New York Bar and Grill said its Rhuddlan outlet in Denbighshire will be shutting its doors tomorrow, October 4.
Sex educator Samantha Bitty is on a miss...
When I first started doing independent sex education,” Bitty says, “I thought I had to sit in front of a plant, talk a certain way, and be academicized, because that’s what I saw.”
Maine food stamp recipients see first ma...
The hope is that it will help bring stability to some of the many state residents experiencing food insecurity.
COVID-19 Surge Hits New England Despite High Vaccination Rates
D espite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, there are constant reminders for most New England states of just how vicious the delta variant of COVID-19 is. Hospitals across the region are seeing full intensive care units and staff shortages are starting to affect care.
‘We made a big statement’: Pine Forest p...
Pine Forest put together a performance Saturday that demanded respect with a special player making special plays and lessons learned from an early-season loss.
Hiking in Maine: Preserving the exceptio...
Land around around Moxie Bald Mountain and Bald Mountain Pond – in the heart of the Appalachian Trail in Maine – continues to preserved.
Maine college roundup: UNE starts fast a...
Jack Mahoney and Jayson Maheux scored first-quarter touchdowns as the University of New England football team jumped out to an early lead on its way to a 28-19 win over Nichols College on Saturday afternoon.
Chinese media suggest Maine lobster was ‘Pandora’s box’ that unle...
The news portal Sina suggested a connection between the Maine lobster and the rash of severe respiratory illnesses from vaping reported in mid-2019.
Loaded With Luxury, $12.85M Brambletye I...
Maine's most expensive home is a 265-acre estate known as Brambletye. Located near Greenville, ME, the resortlike spread is on the market for $12.85 million. “We sell a lot of very, very unique properties,
Maine state auditor steps down after fai...
Maine’s state auditor announced Friday that he is stepping down after failing two exams needed to become a certified public
Maine CDC reports 741 COVID-19 cases, two deaths
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported 741 COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths, another high caseload as the nation this week surpassed 700,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Destroyer named for the late Sen. Carl L...
The destroyer named for the late U.S. Sen. Carl Levin is set to be christened at a port in Maine on Saturday morning by the ship's sponsors, Levin's three daughters.
Chinese media says Maine lobster shipmen...
A shipment of Maine lobster has been identified by Chinese media as a likely culprit for the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a claim a Maine official called "nonsensical." A recent article in the Sina news portal,
10 great spots to enjoy the fall foliage in northern Maine
Maine’s autumn color peaks first in Aroostook County, which is projected to be at its best around the first full week of October, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said in its Sept.
Letter to the editor: Vote ‘yes’ on 1 to...
Mainers should not be fooled by the lies and distortions coming from the opponents of Question 1. This referendum is about protecting the western Maine mountains. The first part of the referendum bans high-impact transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region.
Fryeburg Fair, Maine’s largest agricultu...
Maine’s largest agricultural fair kicks off Sunday with a schedule packed full of shows, pulls, demos, contests, trials and more. “With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, we are all ready and eager to get his year’s Fryeburg Fair underway,
Maine Voices: It’s time to close Long Creek, end youth incarcerat...
The state’s scramble to rebrand the institution can never heal the years of neglect and abuse that it has caused.
Aidan Connolly pushes Maine Nordiques pa...
Connolly scored twice in the 4-3 win. Fellow second-year forwards Reese Farrell and Ignat Belov each had a goal and an assist.
12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop...
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, we here at Our Community Now thought we'd try to lift your spirits by putting together a list of our favorite Broadway musical albums, because we can't handle being stuck inside for "One Day More."
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Phys...
Scientists have detected a massive black hole that shouldn't exist. Einstein's theory of gravitational waves provides clarity.
Recipe: One-Pot Chipotle Chicken Chili Mac
This simple dish is the perfect thing for a lazy cook who still wants something hearty and filling. By tweaking a classic family favorite, you can lighten up the calories and boost the veggie quotient considerably.
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing a...
In a viral Instagram video, father and veteran Abdul Gene Malik caught an alligator outside of his Orlando home using a garbage bin, and returned it to a nearby lake.
6 Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Watch...
'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".
Tips for Beating Flu Season
We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.
October 4 Is National Taco Day! Here's W...
Whether you prefer your tacos with a hard shell or soft, here are some great places to celebrate National Taco Day on Monday, October 4.
How to Order the Pennywise Frappuccino F...
Beep, Beep, Richie! We all drink coffee down here. The Pennywise Frappuccino from Starbucks' Secret Menu is a vanilla bean frappuccino with strawberry puree on top.
This 'Karen' Halloween Mask Is the Most Terrifying Thing We've Se...
If you've ever encountered a "Karen" in the wild, then the terror of this Halloween mask is going to hit pretty close to home. These two Karen masks by Jason Adcock are the stuff of 2020 nightmares.
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp A...
Having trouble with Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp? It's not just you. On Monday, October 4, users around the world are seeing error message after error message on the three services.
Britney Spears Celebrates Father Jamie B...
As Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate, the pop star celebrated on vacation with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, posting, "Having the time of my life here."