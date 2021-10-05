12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop Listening To

Nothing like belting out "Defying Gravity" to a captive audience (re: your pets).

As the world is slowly coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, we here at Our Community Now thought we'd try to lift your spirits by putting together a list of our favorite Broadway musical albums, because we're beyond excited that Broadway is back for "One Day More."

Keep in mind, this was a very difficult list to narrow down because there are just so many Broadway musical albums we wanted to include but didn't, so we apologize if our "Words Fail."

With that being said, take a gander at our list below, and don't forget to let us know if we missed any albums and "All That Jazz." (What? Too much?)

*The following list of Broadway musical albums is in no particular order.



Courtesy of Playbill (Joan Marcus)

Best song from the album: "I Believe"



Courtesy of The Phantom of the Opera (Facebook)

Best song from the album: "The Music of the Night"



Courtesy of Les Misérables - Musical (Facebook)

Best song from the album: "On My Own"



Courtesy of Hamilton (Facebook)

Best song from the album: "Satisfied"



Courtesy of WICKED The Musical (Facebook)

Best song from the album: "Defying Gravity"



Courtesy of Fiddler on the Roof (Facebook)

Best song from the album: "If I Were a Rich Man"



Courtesy of Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging (via Hollywood Reporter)

Best song from the album: "Act I Prologue: Into the Woods"



Courtesy of Playbill (Jeremy Daniel)

Best song from the album: "Seventy-Six Trombones"



Courtesy of Playbill (Joan Marcus)

Best song from the album: "Finale"



Courtesy of Playbill (Dan Chevkin)

Best song from the album: "Cell Block Tango"



Via Chicago Reader (Matthew Murphy)

Best song from the album: "Memory"



Courtesy of Denver Center for the Performing Arts (Deen van Meer)

Best song from the album: "The Circle of Life"

Are you a Broadway musical fan? Which albums can you listen to on repeat? Comment below.