The MTV Video Music Awards saw big wins for Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, among other talented artists.

On Sunday night, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) took place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. And we've got the full list of winners from one of the music industry's biggest nights of the year. Check it out below!

2021 MTV VMA Winners List:

GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS

GLOBAL ICON AWARD
Foo Fighters

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Columbia Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber – Def Jam

SONG OF THE YEAR
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License" – Geffen Records

BEST NEW ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
​​​​​​​Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License" – Geffen Records

BEST COLLABORATION
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records​​​​​​​

BEST POP
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: "Peaches" – Def Jam​​​​​​​

BEST HIP-HOP
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: "Franchise" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

BEST ROCK
John Mayer: "Last Train Home" – Columbia Records​​​​​​​

BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: "My Ex's Best Friend" – Bad Boy/Interscope Records​​​​​​​

BEST LATIN
Billie Eilish & Rosalía: "Lo Vas A Olvidar" – Darkroom/Interscope Records​​​​​​​

BEST R&B
Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records​​​​​​​

BEST K-POP
​​​​​​​BTS – "Butter" – Bighit Music

VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish: "Your Power" – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: "Brown Skin Girl" – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

BEST ART DIRECTION
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: "Best Friend" – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records

BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by Troy Charbonnet

