The MTV Video Music Awards saw big wins for Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, among other talented artists.
On Sunday night, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) took place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. And we've got the full list of winners from one of the music industry's biggest nights of the year. Check it out below!
2021 MTV VMA Winners List:
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS
GLOBAL ICON AWARD
Foo Fighters
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Columbia Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber – Def Jam
SONG OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License" – Geffen Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License" – Geffen Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
BEST POP
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: "Peaches" – Def Jam
BEST HIP-HOP
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: "Franchise" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
BEST ROCK
John Mayer: "Last Train Home" – Columbia Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: "My Ex's Best Friend" – Bad Boy/Interscope Records
BEST LATIN
Billie Eilish & Rosalía: "Lo Vas A Olvidar" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST R&B
Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records
BEST K-POP
BTS – "Butter" – Bighit Music
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish: "Your Power" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: "Brown Skin Girl" – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
BEST ART DIRECTION
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: "Best Friend" – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by Troy Charbonnet
