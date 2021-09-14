The MTV Video Music Awards saw big wins for Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, among other talented artists.

On Sunday night, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) took place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. And we've got the full list of winners from one of the music industry's biggest nights of the year. Check it out below!

2021 MTV VMA Winners List:

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS

GLOBAL ICON AWARD

Foo Fighters

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Columbia Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber – Def Jam

SONG OF THE YEAR

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License" – Geffen Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

​​​​​​​Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License" – Geffen Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records​​​​​​​

BEST POP

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: "Peaches" – Def Jam​​​​​​​

BEST HIP-HOP

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: "Franchise" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

BEST ROCK

John Mayer: "Last Train Home" – Columbia Records​​​​​​​

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: "My Ex's Best Friend" – Bad Boy/Interscope Records​​​​​​​

BEST LATIN

Billie Eilish & Rosalía: "Lo Vas A Olvidar" – Darkroom/Interscope Records​​​​​​​

BEST R&B

Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records​​​​​​​

BEST K-POP

​​​​​​​BTS – "Butter" – Bighit Music

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish: "Your Power" – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: "Brown Skin Girl" – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

BEST ART DIRECTION

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: "Best Friend" – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by Troy Charbonnet

