Summer is in full swing! This week we're covering some summer anthems from Coldplay, Lorde, Khalid, and more!
"As You Are" - Samia
Released: July 20, 2021
Album: EP Scout
Highlights:
- Specific word choice of events and feelings to detail raw emotions towards people
- Delicate piano notes mirroring vocal and string composition
- Ethereal, beautiful vocals hitting high notes during chorus before dropping for verses
Standout Lyrics: "Portland brew for the dogs and the discourse / Sawyer's got a brand new job at the golf course / Get to know your bathroom floor the hard way / Put me in your car and drive down Broadway"
"Coloratura" - Coldplay
Released: July 22, 2021
Album: Upcoming Music of the Spheres
Highlights:
- Hard, effervescent piano notes, encapsulating song with a captivating vibrancy
- References to space and light, weightless feelings and objects, creating harmony with song's musical composition
- Long, epic feel complimented by Martin's elongated, breathy vocal performance, almost giving pockets between guitar chords
Standout Lyrics: "Coloratura / The place we dreamed about / The melodies inside yourself and love come pouring out / And everyone's allowed / We're feathered by the crowd"
"Don't Go Yet" - Camila Cabello
Released: July 23, 2021
Album: Upcoming Familia
Highlights:
- Reflection of Cabello's Latin roots and views on joyous family affairs and love feels after the pandemic
- Snappy, funky electronica rhythm underlined by soft, tiptoeing piano notes
- Cabello's quickly sang words seemingly blending at times
Standout Lyrics: "I replayed this moment for months / Alone in my head, waitin' for it to come / I wrote all your lines in the scripts in my mind, and / I hope that you follow it for once"
"Stoned at the Nail Salon" - Lorde
Released: July 21, 2021
Album: Solar Power
Highlights:
- Incredibly reflective lyrics dripping with nostalgia and self-empowerment
- Masterful vocal performance, wavering with self-doubt and emotionally charged lyrics
- Soft, simple string composition, giving a feel of containment and sadness
Standout Lyrics: "Got a memory of waiting in your bed wearing only my earrings / We'd go dancing all over the landmines under our town / But the sun has to rise /
When it does, we'll divide up the papers"
"New Normal" - Khalid
Released: July 21, 2021
Album: Everything Is Changing
Highlights:
- Haunting descriptions of self-internalized feelings that reflect troubles during the pandemic
- Atmospheric vocals that softened by DJ-produced beats and electronic synths
- Hand clapping background creating a sense of support and finality
Standout Lyrics: "You don't pick your pages / It's how the story goes / In this life, it's what you makin' / It's out of your control / It's almost like you're screamin' / But no one hears your voice"
