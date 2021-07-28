Summer is in full swing! This week we're covering some summer anthems from Coldplay, Lorde, Khalid, and more!

"As You Are" - Samia

Released: July 20, 2021

Album: EP Scout

Highlights:

Specific word choice of events and feelings to detail raw emotions towards people

Delicate piano notes mirroring vocal and string composition

Ethereal, beautiful vocals hitting high notes during chorus before dropping for verses

Standout Lyrics: "Portland brew for the dogs and the discourse / Sawyer's got a brand new job at the golf course / Get to know your bathroom floor the hard way / Put me in your car and drive down Broadway"

Released: July 22, 2021

Album: Upcoming Music of the Spheres

Highlights:

Hard, effervescent piano notes, encapsulating song with a captivating vibrancy

References to space and light, weightless feelings and objects, creating harmony with song's musical composition

Long, epic feel complimented by Martin's elongated, breathy vocal performance, almost giving pockets between guitar chords

Standout Lyrics: "Coloratura / The place we dreamed about / The melodies inside yourself and love come pouring out / And everyone's allowed / We're feathered by the crowd"

"Don't Go Yet" - Camila Cabello

Released: July 23, 2021

Album: Upcoming Familia

Highlights:

Reflection of Cabello's Latin roots and views on joyous family affairs and love feels after the pandemic

Snappy, funky electronica rhythm underlined by soft, tiptoeing piano notes

Cabello's quickly sang words seemingly blending at times

Standout Lyrics: "I replayed this moment for months / Alone in my head, waitin' for it to come / I wrote all your lines in the scripts in my mind, and / I hope that you follow it for once"

"Stoned at the Nail Salon" - Lorde

Released: July 21, 2021

Album: Solar Power

Highlights:

Incredibly reflective lyrics dripping with nostalgia and self-empowerment

Masterful vocal performance, wavering with self-doubt and emotionally charged lyrics

Soft, simple string composition, giving a feel of containment and sadness

Standout Lyrics: "Got a memory of waiting in your bed wearing only my earrings / We'd go dancing all over the landmines under our town / But the sun has to rise /

When it does, we'll divide up the papers"

Released: July 21, 2021

Album: Everything Is Changing

Highlights:

Haunting descriptions of self-internalized feelings that reflect troubles during the pandemic

Atmospheric vocals that softened by DJ-produced beats and electronic synths

Hand clapping background creating a sense of support and finality

Standout Lyrics: "You don't pick your pages / It's how the story goes / In this life, it's what you makin' / It's out of your control / It's almost like you're screamin' / But no one hears your voice"

