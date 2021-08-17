Headphones plugged in? Volume turned up? Because this week we're covering new releases from Elton John, Katy B, Machine Gun Kelly, and more! 

"Adrenaline" - X Ambassadors

Released: August 13, 2021

Album: The Beautiful Liar, releasing September 24

Highlights:

  • Deliciously aggressive guitar riffs that pound a dark rhythm
  • Sam Harris's delightful vocal range shows off how can he twist and layers words just by changing up highs and lows
  • Triumphant, cathartic feel percussion brings, especially towards the song's end

Standout Lyrics: "Feel it coming in / Yea it's coming in fast, coming in hot like a meteor / Burning me up like a dinosaur / Walls are closing in / I need a kick in the teeth, something to gimme a reason for... / Something that's worth dying for..."

"Papercuts" - Machine Gun Kelly

Released: August 12, 2021

Album: Upcoming Born with Horns

Highlights:

  • Simple acoustic guitar introduces the song before giving way to the stellar electric guitar solo and heavier rock elements
  • Fun infusion of punk, grunge, and alternative that hearkens back to '90s radio
  • Brutally raw, honest lyrics dealing with internal feelings of sadness and self-destruction

Standout Lyrics: "Everybody's so nice lately (Everybody's not nice) / Polarized feelings, I don't wear them on my face lately (I don't wear them on my face) / Internalized everything the headlines so lately (Everything they say)"

"We Can Come Together" - Love Regenerator ft. Eli Brown

Released: August 13, 2021

Album: Single collaboration 

Highlights:

  • Bright, jarring piano notes that mimic and transcend the heavier, DJ-produced beats
  • The rhythm is absolutely addicting and will make you want to dance
  • Perfect summer anthem for house parties or raves in the likes of Calvin Harris's previous bangers

Standout Lyrics: "I feel like the time for us is come together / I realized that it can make us better" 

"Cold Heart" (PNAU Remix) - Elton John and Dua Lipa

Released: August 13, 2021

Album: Collaboration

Highlights:

  • The simplicity of word language and use to deliver such powerful, heart-wrenching emotions many can relate to
  • Elton's ghostly sad piano notes layered with jilting, snappy beats that don't shift or change pace
  • Lipa's and John's melding voices are scintillating and the track's clear highlight

Standout Lyrics: "Cold, cold heart / Hardened by you / Some things look better, baby / Just passin' through" 

"Under My Skin" - Katy B

Released: August 12, 2021

Album: Unknown 

Highlights: 

  • Reflective lyrical content vivid with imagery of fullness and emptiness to describe the feeling of a regretful relationship 
  • Katy B's vocals are low and husky to mirror the wistfulness of the lyrics
  • The musical composition is creative and funky, with fleeting shifts in the percussion mixing with darker electronic synths

Standout Lyrics: "I'm driving in your car, volume pushed right up to max / All those late nights, I try and dream them back / One by one to find just a piece of truth"

Let us know who else you'd like to see on next week's music review in the comments!