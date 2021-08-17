Headphones plugged in? Volume turned up? Because this week we're covering new releases from Elton John, Katy B, Machine Gun Kelly, and more!

Released: August 13, 2021

Album: The Beautiful Liar, releasing September 24

Highlights:

Deliciously aggressive guitar riffs that pound a dark rhythm

Sam Harris's delightful vocal range shows off how can he twist and layers words just by changing up highs and lows

Triumphant, cathartic feel percussion brings, especially towards the song's end

Standout Lyrics: "Feel it coming in / Yea it's coming in fast, coming in hot like a meteor / Burning me up like a dinosaur / Walls are closing in / I need a kick in the teeth, something to gimme a reason for... / Something that's worth dying for..."

Released: August 12, 2021

Album: Upcoming Born with Horns

Highlights:

Simple acoustic guitar introduces the song before giving way to the stellar electric guitar solo and heavier rock elements

Fun infusion of punk, grunge, and alternative that hearkens back to '90s radio

Brutally raw, honest lyrics dealing with internal feelings of sadness and self-destruction

Standout Lyrics: "Everybody's so nice lately (Everybody's not nice) / Polarized feelings, I don't wear them on my face lately (I don't wear them on my face) / Internalized everything the headlines so lately (Everything they say)"

"We Can Come Together" - Love Regenerator ft. Eli Brown

Released: August 13, 2021

Album: Single collaboration

Highlights:

Bright, jarring piano notes that mimic and transcend the heavier, DJ-produced beats

The rhythm is absolutely addicting and will make you want to dance

Perfect summer anthem for house parties or raves in the likes of Calvin Harris's previous bangers

Standout Lyrics: "I feel like the time for us is come together / I realized that it can make us better"

Released: August 13, 2021

Album: Collaboration

Highlights:

The simplicity of word language and use to deliver such powerful, heart-wrenching emotions many can relate to

Elton's ghostly sad piano notes layered with jilting, snappy beats that don't shift or change pace

Lipa's and John's melding voices are scintillating and the track's clear highlight

Standout Lyrics: "Cold, cold heart / Hardened by you / Some things look better, baby / Just passin' through"

"Under My Skin" - Katy B

Released: August 12, 2021

Album: Unknown

Highlights:

Reflective lyrical content vivid with imagery of fullness and emptiness to describe the feeling of a regretful relationship

Katy B's vocals are low and husky to mirror the wistfulness of the lyrics

The musical composition is creative and funky, with fleeting shifts in the percussion mixing with darker electronic synths

Standout Lyrics: "I'm driving in your car, volume pushed right up to max / All those late nights, I try and dream them back / One by one to find just a piece of truth"

Let us know who else you'd like to see on next week's music review in the comments!