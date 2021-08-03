The summer vibe is going strong! This week we're covering David Archuleta, Now United, Alok, and more!
We've got our weekly list of the top 5 songs that were just released this week, and it's full of amazing and talented artists. From David Archuleta to All Time Low and more. Give the songs a listen below, and let us know in the comments what music you're listening to this week.
"PMA" by All Time Low ft. Pale Waves
Released: July 30, 2021
Album: Collaboration single
Highlights:
- Incredible honesty about dealing with anxiety during pandemic via engaging lyrics
- Strummy, upbeat electric guitar killing it in the intro
- Interlacing between male and female vocals, especially during the chorus will pump you up
Standout Lyrics: "What are you trying to fix me for? / Maybe I'm broken but I'm not sure / Am I depressed or am I just bored? / Apathy and irony, postmodern anxiety"
"In My Mind" by Alok and John Legend
Released: July 30, 2021
Album: Upcoming
Highlights:
- Easy, effortless beat will make you feel like you're at the beach
- Master showcase of Legend's vocals and how they enhance every aspect of the song
- Haunting piano notes echoing and fading throughout
Standout Lyrics: "Somewhere deep inside of me / There's a world only I see, only I see / Oh, I try to face reality / But something is missing, something is missing"
"Movin'" by David Archuleta
Released: July 28, 2021
Album: Single
Highlights:
- Gritty, almost aggressive beats that contrast with Archuleta's pure vocals
- Almost seamless way Archuleta's range soars over everything else in a balanced way
- Soft pauses between quirky, heightened percussion-driven segments
Standout Lyrics: "You give me some attention / You draw me in but just to turn me down / Ain't even a question / You won't just let any guy take you out"
"And Then Life was Beautiful" by Nao
Released: July 29, 2021
Album: An Then Life was Beautiful
Highlights:
- Elements of jazz, '80s, and gospel that make this a pleasure to the ears
- Nao's incredible range, especially with the background chorus
- Lyrics oozing power of optimism after the depression of 2020
Standout Lyrics: "Change came like a hurricane / 2020 hit us differently / And even though I didn't want it / This old life got a hold of me / How to float when there's no control? / Feeling life or nothing at all / Smoke it up 'til it fades away"
"Love Reigns" by Mall Grab
Released: July 28, 2021
Album: Single
Highlights:
- Adrenaline rush between jabbing piano notes and DJ electronic beats
- Atmospheric vocals that ghost and blanket the fast-paced rhythm between the verses
- Perfect summer song reminiscent of Moby's dance music
Standout Lyrics: N/A
Missed last week's music review? Check it out here.
Who do you want to see in next week's music review? Let us know in the comments.