The summer vibe is going strong! This week we're covering David Archuleta, Now United, Alok, and more!

We've got our weekly list of the top 5 songs that were just released this week, and it's full of amazing and talented artists. From David Archuleta to All Time Low and more. Give the songs a listen below, and let us know in the comments what music you're listening to this week.

"PMA" by All Time Low ft. Pale Waves

Released: July 30, 2021

Album: Collaboration single

Highlights:

  • Incredible honesty about dealing with anxiety during pandemic via engaging lyrics
  • Strummy, upbeat electric guitar killing it in the intro
  • Interlacing between male and female vocals, especially during the chorus will pump you up

Standout Lyrics: "What are you trying to fix me for? / Maybe I'm broken but I'm not sure / Am I depressed or am I just bored? / Apathy and irony, postmodern anxiety"

"In My Mind" by Alok and John Legend

Released: July 30, 2021

Album: Upcoming

Highlights:

  • Easy, effortless beat will make you feel like you're at the beach
  • Master showcase of Legend's vocals and how they enhance every aspect of the song
  • Haunting piano notes echoing and fading throughout

Standout Lyrics: "Somewhere deep inside of me / There's a world only I see, only I see / Oh, I try to face reality / But something is missing, something is missing"

"Movin'" by David Archuleta

Released: July 28, 2021

Album: Single 

Highlights:

  • Gritty, almost aggressive beats that contrast with Archuleta's pure vocals
  • Almost seamless way Archuleta's range soars over everything else in a balanced way
  • Soft pauses between quirky, heightened percussion-driven segments

Standout Lyrics: "You give me some attention / You draw me in but just to turn me down / Ain't even a question / You won't just let any guy take you out"

"And Then Life was Beautiful" by Nao

Released: July 29, 2021

Album: An Then Life was Beautiful

Highlights:

  • Elements of jazz, '80s, and gospel that make this a pleasure to the ears
  • Nao's incredible range, especially with the background chorus
  • Lyrics oozing power of optimism after the depression of 2020

Standout Lyrics: "Change came like a hurricane / 2020 hit us differently / And even though I didn't want it / This old life got a hold of me / How to float when there's no control? / Feeling life or nothing at all / Smoke it up 'til it fades away"

"Love Reigns" by Mall Grab

Released: July 28, 2021

Album: Single 

Highlights:

  • Adrenaline rush between jabbing piano notes and DJ electronic beats
  • Atmospheric vocals that ghost and blanket the fast-paced rhythm between the verses
  • Perfect summer song reminiscent of Moby's dance music

Standout Lyrics: N/A

Who do you want to see in next week's music review? Let us know in the comments.