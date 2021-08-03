The summer vibe is going strong! This week we're covering David Archuleta, Now United, Alok, and more!

We've got our weekly list of the top 5 songs that were just released this week, and it's full of amazing and talented artists. From David Archuleta to All Time Low and more. Give the songs a listen below, and let us know in the comments what music you're listening to this week.

Released: July 30, 2021

Album: Collaboration single

Highlights:

Incredible honesty about dealing with anxiety during pandemic via engaging lyrics

Strummy, upbeat electric guitar killing it in the intro

Interlacing between male and female vocals, especially during the chorus will pump you up

Standout Lyrics: "What are you trying to fix me for? / Maybe I'm broken but I'm not sure / Am I depressed or am I just bored? / Apathy and irony, postmodern anxiety"

"In My Mind" by Alok and John Legend

Released: July 30, 2021

Album: Upcoming

Highlights:

Easy, effortless beat will make you feel like you're at the beach

Master showcase of Legend's vocals and how they enhance every aspect of the song

Haunting piano notes echoing and fading throughout

Standout Lyrics: "Somewhere deep inside of me / There's a world only I see, only I see / Oh, I try to face reality / But something is missing, something is missing"

"Movin'" by David Archuleta

Released: July 28, 2021

Album: Single

Highlights:

Gritty, almost aggressive beats that contrast with Archuleta's pure vocals

Almost seamless way Archuleta's range soars over everything else in a balanced way

Soft pauses between quirky, heightened percussion-driven segments

Standout Lyrics: "You give me some attention / You draw me in but just to turn me down / Ain't even a question / You won't just let any guy take you out"

"And Then Life was Beautiful" by Nao

Released: July 29, 2021

Album: An Then Life was Beautiful

Highlights:

Elements of jazz, '80s, and gospel that make this a pleasure to the ears

Nao's incredible range, especially with the background chorus

Lyrics oozing power of optimism after the depression of 2020

Standout Lyrics: "Change came like a hurricane / 2020 hit us differently / And even though I didn't want it / This old life got a hold of me / How to float when there's no control? / Feeling life or nothing at all / Smoke it up 'til it fades away"

"Love Reigns" by Mall Grab

Released: July 28, 2021

Album: Single

Highlights:

Adrenaline rush between jabbing piano notes and DJ electronic beats

Atmospheric vocals that ghost and blanket the fast-paced rhythm between the verses

Perfect summer song reminiscent of Moby's dance music

Standout Lyrics: N/A

Missed last week's music review? Check it out here.

Who do you want to see in next week's music review? Let us know in the comments.