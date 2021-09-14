Get cozy with some upcoming fall music! This week we're covering new releases from Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, and more!

If you're in the mood for fall, you're not alone! This week's list of top songs includes new releases from Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, and more, all of which will get you ready to usher in the season.

"I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)" - Glass Animals

Released: September 10, 2021

Album: TBA

Highlights:

Alternating imagery between the freedom of love with flowers and sunshine juxtaposed with the repetitive chorus of "don't wanna talk"

Tumultous, internalized feelings of restraint and frustration, mirroring what the pandemic has brought for many

Lively bass plucking underscores the light, quickly sang lyrics and optimistic, '80s synths

Standout Lyrics: "Just a minute now, there's somеthing different now / All your morning sounds, how's it all so loud? / Put the flowers down 'cause they look like clowns / Leave me to it then and let your hair grow out"

"Arcadia" - Lana Del Rey

Released: September 8, 2021

Album: Blue Banisters

Highlights:

Dreamy, thought-provoking lyrics comparing the body to a map using specific landscapes and hotels

Mournful piano notes that resound with such powerful nostalgia and emotion

Del Rey's gorgeous vocals that transcend and enamor with incredible range

Standout Lyrics: "I can't sleep at home tonight, send me a Hilton Hotel / Or a cross on the hill, I'm a lost little girl / Findin' my way to ya / Arcadia"

"Wonder Woman" - WSTRN

Released: September 10, 2021

Album: Single

Highlights:

The sexy, gyrating rhythm and low-vibe lyrics that will give you late-night club feels

The mesmerizing beats pounding in the background

Elements of Latin, R&B, and jazz all intermingling through different musical components

Standout Lyrics: "She don't leave me hungry 'cause she be Wonder Woman (Wonder Woman) / When you think there's none, you'll find a way to go beyond (Wonder Woman) / Every life received, believe it come from ah woman (Wonder Woman)"

"Shivers" - Ed Sheeran

Released: September 9, 2021

Album: =

Highlights:

Snappy guitar chords escalating to full-on clapping during the song's climax

Sheeran's magnetic vocals oozing awe and emotion during the chorus

Bright, almost ethereal orchestral notes pinging against all the other musical elements

Standout Lyrics: "Put me back together and take my heart / I never thought that I could love this hard / Ooh, I can't get enough / Mh, you got me feelin' like"

"Pressure" - Ari Lennox

Released: September 10, 2021

Album: Single

Highlights:

Lennox's vocal range seems effortless and rings with such powerful soulfulness

The rhythm is both scorching and seductive

Background chorus behind Lennox's own that give this spicy, sultry single an almost gospel feel

Standout Lyrics: "I guess that why you like it baby / Come and get this (Pressure) / Takes a lot to excite me baby / Give it all you got (Pressure)"

Did you enjoy this week's song review? Let us know in the comments below!