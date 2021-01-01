Bismarck, nd

COVID-19 death surge in North Dakota continues; state official di...
Eleven more North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, adding to a recent surge amid spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
Burleigh County discussion continues on ...
There are nearly 38,000 registered Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) in the state of North Dakota with almost 4,000 in Burleigh County, according to North Dakota Parks and Recreation. The rules that dictate where and how an OHV user can ride can be found in the North Dakota Century Code,
LIVE: Addressing Addiction in North Dako...
The numbers are in on addiction and substance abuse in the pandemic, and they are sobering in a very literal sense. Drug overdose deaths hit a record high, with almost 97,000 recorded across the U-S for the 12-month period ending in March.
October becomes deadliest COVID-19 month in North Dakota in 2021
North Dakota health officials on Thursday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, making October the deadliest COVID-19 month this year.
Raft of bills submitted ahead of North D...
Next month’s abbreviated session of the North Dakota Legislature is intended to finish the job of legislative redistricting and determine how federal coronavirus relief aid will
Dakota Credit Union Foundation presents ...
Dakota Credit Union Foundation, the charitable arm of the Dakota Credit Union Association, recently presented $6,000 to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo, N.D. From left, Sha
A mother shares her journey of recovery from addiction
Addiction is something that can impact whole families. Jennifer Young, a Bismarck resident, fell into the cycle of addiction two years ago after she had lived around it her entire life. She did
La Niña is back: what that means for Nor...
La Niña is officially back and will stick around throughout this upcoming winter. But how does La Niña impact our weather in the Northern Plains?
No more late fees: Bismarck Veterans Mem...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From New York City to San Francisco ... “I like a little bit of everything,” Muske said. From books about North Dakota history to mysteries and nonfiction titles, Muske reads them all. “I read a lot of books my wife calls ...
Neveah’s Boxing Ministry set to open in Bismarck
A new boxing gym has made it’s way to Bismarck. Michael Rosario, the executive director, has created a safe place for community members to blow off some steam. Neveah’s Boxing Ministry
North Dakota can claim pipeline policing...
North Dakota can continue to pursue reimbursement from the federal government of the millions of dollars spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline, a judge has ruled.
Heritage Center in Bismarck opens fashio...
The Heritage Center is open for business, and this wonderful array of our history is on display. Movies with historic settings or a college play set in an earlier time period are just about the only way we get to see the clothing of the past.
Soccer: Minot State Beavers lose at home...
They’re now 1-9 against the Mavericks, a matchup going back nearly a decade. BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Drought conditions in North Dakota have significantly improved because of widespread precipitation recently.
Hazen-Beulah's Busche wins Class B cross country title
Busche said after coming so close to a state title last season, he worked to compete and train hard to get back to the spot he was almost a full year ago. Busche ran the top time
Lake Norman beats South Iredell, keeps s...
TROUTMAN—All week long, the coaching staff at Lake Norman drove home one message to the Wildcats: do not overlook South Iredell. Despite a matchup with cross-town rival Mooresville looming the
Bison Soccer Falls In Summit League Acti...
FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota State Bison soccer team fell to the University of Nebraska-Omaha 4-0 in Summit League play Friday night at Dacotah
Heating costs could jump this winter amid surging natural gas pri...
Xcel Energy, the sole natural gas provider in Fargo and Grand Forks, estimates that average North Dakota households will have to pay $164 more than normal to heat their homes this winter. That's assuming nothing goes wrong,
Grand Forks region likely to lose a legi...
The Grand Forks region looks set to lose a rural legislative district, drawing down the area’s political power in Bismarck and raising the possibility of a contested 2022 election. New maps, set for approval next month by the full Legislature,
Legacy Fund committee may hear Bison Wor...
The North Dakota Legacy and Budget Stabilization Advisory Board plans to hear testimony from potential projects next week.
Three tips: what Langdon/Edmore/Munich football must do to beat O...
Here is what Langdon/Edmore/Munich must do to beat Oakes during their opening game of the NDHSAA 11B Football State Playoffs.
Firebirds show character in 13-7 loss to...
A football game on a chilly Friday evening at Roller Field served as a benchmark for the Jamestown Blue Jays and Devils Lake Firebirds. Coming into the matchup, the Blue Jays kept it simple. They wanted to finish their regular season on a high note in preparation for the 2021 NDHSAA 11A Football State Playoffs.
Grahams Island State Park sees record nu...
Grahams Island State Park set records for visitation and campsite reservation in 2020, and now, the park’s campsite reservations are up 3% from last year.
No. 7 men’s ice hockey team thrills first home crowd in 601 days ...
For the first time in 601 days, golden towels were spun at every seat of the People’s United Center. A total of 3,500 fans came out to Hamden Friday night as the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team won its regular season home opener against No.
KX Conversation: Broadband Association o...
Broadband has become essential, especially during the pandemic, but the need for broadband has those in rural areas for years. Friday, the USDA announced a significant expansion to high-speed
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!