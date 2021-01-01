Bismarck, nd

COVID-19 death surge in North Dakota continues; state official di...
Eleven more North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, adding to a recent surge amid spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
Burleigh County discussion continues on ...
There are nearly 38,000 registered Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) in the state of North Dakota with almost 4,000 in Burleigh County, according to North Dakota Parks and Recreation. The rules that dictate where and how an OHV user can ride can be found in the North Dakota Century Code,
LIVE: Addressing Addiction in North Dako...
The numbers are in on addiction and substance abuse in the pandemic, and they are sobering in a very literal sense. Drug overdose deaths hit a record high, with almost 97,000 recorded across the U-S for the 12-month period ending in March.
October becomes deadliest COVID-19 month in North Dakota in 2021
North Dakota health officials on Thursday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, making October the deadliest COVID-19 month this year.
Raft of bills submitted ahead of North D...
Next month’s abbreviated session of the North Dakota Legislature is intended to finish the job of legislative redistricting and determine how federal coronavirus relief aid will
Dakota Credit Union Foundation presents ...
Dakota Credit Union Foundation, the charitable arm of the Dakota Credit Union Association, recently presented $6,000 to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo, N.D. From left, Sha
A mother shares her journey of recovery from addiction
Addiction is something that can impact whole families. Jennifer Young, a Bismarck resident, fell into the cycle of addiction two years ago after she had lived around it her entire life. She did
La Niña is back: what that means for Nor...
La Niña is officially back and will stick around throughout this upcoming winter. But how does La Niña impact our weather in the Northern Plains?
No more late fees: Bismarck Veterans Mem...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From New York City to San Francisco ... “I like a little bit of everything,” Muske said. From books about North Dakota history to mysteries and nonfiction titles, Muske reads them all. “I read a lot of books my wife calls ...
Neveah’s Boxing Ministry set to open in Bismarck
A new boxing gym has made it’s way to Bismarck. Michael Rosario, the executive director, has created a safe place for community members to blow off some steam. Neveah’s Boxing Ministry
North Dakota can claim pipeline policing...
North Dakota can continue to pursue reimbursement from the federal government of the millions of dollars spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline, a judge has ruled.
Heritage Center in Bismarck opens fashio...
The Heritage Center is open for business, and this wonderful array of our history is on display. Movies with historic settings or a college play set in an earlier time period are just about the only way we get to see the clothing of the past.
MN man charged with distracted driving a...
A Minnesota man is facing multiple charges including for distracted driving after a crash near Leonard injures seven people including himself.
Moss balls to pontoons: Efforts to combat zebra mussels range fro...
Invasive zebra mussels were confirmed in two more eastern North Dakota water bodies this year, and an alert boat inspector might be the only reason it stayed out of a
Miller magic: Backup QB rallies Bison to...
FARGO — The North Dakota State defense tightened in the game's final 24 minutes, while backup quarterback Cam Miller came to the rescue Saturday afternoon. Miller zipped two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally No. 3-ranked NDSU to a 27-20 victory ...
NDHP: Distracted driver injures 7 people...
A Friday night two-vehicle crash near Leonard has sent seven people to the hospital, according to North Dakota High Patrol. Authorities say at around 9:31 p.m. Friday, an SUV driven by 18-year-old Abraham Cruz of Melrose,
Potandon Produce Voluntarily Recalls Select Red, White, and Yello...
Potandon Produce L.L.C. ofldaho Falls, Idaho is voluntarily recalling Green Giant Fresh whole yellow onions in 2 lb. bags, 3 lb. bags, and 5 lb. bags; whole white onions in 2 lb. bags; and whole red onions in 2 lb.
Western Illinois vs North Dakota Footbal...
Stream WIU vs North Dakota Football Game Two MVC teams with identically miserable 1-4 records over their past five games will play one another in Week 8. It’s the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-6) taking on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-4) at the Alerus Center.
Animal crossing near Highway 85 helps sa...
The Wildlife Crossing is located on U.S Highway 85 near the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park just south of the Long X bridge.
Bowman County flying high into postseason matchup with Nedrose
Bowman County's season began on the road against Killdeer, where they struggled to put up points and forced a pair of fumbles late in the game inside the five-yard line to prevent the Cowboys from taking the lead.
EDITORIAL: If it comes to fruition, Care...
A project is taking shape that could solve a growing problem that's hindering business growth and development in the Greater Grand Forks region. It's called the Career Impact Academy, billed by its backers as a collaborative partnership that includes K-12 school districts,
Defense Dominates 2nd Half In 34-10 Home...
Hawks Stack Up 607 Total Yards Offensively North Dakota's Defense Held WIU to 99 Second Half Yards Grand Forks N.D. - (UND Athletics) North Dakota
Burleigh County prosecutor says state law limits options with nui...
Burleigh County residents concerned with nuisance off-highway vehicles should look to the Legislature to put a stronger deterrent in place, county commissioners say.
Grocery store workers in need in Bismarc...
Now hiring signs are scattered all over Bismarck, and employers are trying their best to recruit more workers. Neil Heidt started working for Dan’s Supermarket as a teenager. Now, 16 years later,
