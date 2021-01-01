Devils Lake, nd

Vote for Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Wee...
KALAMAZOO, MI - The high school football season closed its sixth chapter of the 2021 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing into the end zone,
UCLA Football Practice Report: October 4
Highlights, injury updates, scout team standouts and more from the Bruins' practice Monday morning. At this point, UCLA Athletics should have to pay Journey a hefty sum in royalty fees. Yet again, for the fifth Monday in a row,
ND teachers' advocates renew concerns ov...
He made reference to his peers' dedication during the pandemic, as well as teacher shortage concerns in the U.S. Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, the statewide educators' union, said it's frustrating to see there might be enough prospective teachers finishing college,
The Lonesome Polecat (state varient): Hall rising and (many) othe...
Howdy, Hall had willingly run the ball through the first three games of the season. Last Friday, the Warriors decided to commit to it a little more and play a bit slower to help them against then-No.
The Grand Forks Herald men's college hoc...
College hockey preseason polls generally copy the final poll from the previous season. The Herald's annual preseason rankings do not (for better or worse). Taking into account last year's performance,
Otter Tail Power Company completes ADLS ...
DEVILS LAKE - Thanks to the recent installation of a radar-activated aircraft detection lighting system (ADLS) at Otter Tail Power Company’s newly operational 150-megawatt Merricourt Wind Energy Center,
North Dakota recognizes fire prevention week
Locally and nationally, it has been a long and active fire season. North Dakota alone has seen almost 2400 wildfires in the state, burning more than 125,000 acres. The State Fire Marshal, North Dakota Forest Service,
Chuck Haga: Missing women cases are trag...
When 19-year-old Russell Turcotte disappeared in 2002, there were no mass searches, no breaking news on national TV.
Friday's metro high school football roun...
Moorhead high school football roundup. WEST FARGO — Parker Nelson had a dominant game on the ground to help lead the Packers to victory over Bismarck Legacy on Friday in nonconference Class AA action.
Nelson County picks up emotional 57-8 win against Benson County
On the surface, the chatter surrounding the Nelson County Chargers revolved around their high-octane offense. This, of course, was an arguable point heading into their homecoming matchup against Benson County on Oct.
DU banquets, Finley Wildlife Club pheasa...
To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at [email protected] Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Events Park vehicle passes are required for all events at North Dakota and Minnesota state parks.
Devils Lake blood drive brings in 43 vol...
Devils Lake’s Blood Drive Brings in 43 Volunteers DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Devils Lake community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on September 7 at Devils Lake Armory which helped collect a total of 47 units of blood products for patients in need.
Video shows what led up to North Dakota ...
Morton County prosecutor Gabrielle Goter said in a letter that the shooting was justified and that the North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper acted in self-defense.
New North Dakota state engineer named
North Dakota's top water official has named a new state engineer. State Water Resources Department Director Andrea Travnicek on Wednesday announced longtime employee John Paczkowski for the job, a key role in the new department formed this year from restructuring of the State Water Commission.
North Dakota trooper cleared in fatal in...
A North Dakota state trooper who fatally shot a Montana man along an interstate last month has been cleared of any wrongdoing. The Morton County State's Attorney's Office determined Trooper Steve Mayer was justified in his use of deadly force against 45-year-old Craig Knutson,
Man In North Dakota Returns Home To Find...
Advertisement The squirrel has a family to feed! A man in North Dakota was greeted by a surprise when he left his Chevy Avalanche parked under a walnut tree. It seemed like a hard-working squirrel had shed blood,
Blockchain.com Launches Trading in Crypto-Forward North Dakota
Blockchain.com, the world's oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platform, announced custodial and brokerage product availability for North Dakota's nearly 800,000 residents, building on the company's efforts to bring crypto access and jobs to the Midwest.
Urban hemp plot in Grand Forks harvested...
Under those looser regulations, states like North Dakota and Minnesota have set up pilot programs that allow people to legally farm hemp for the first time since the 1970s.
Birth tissue donation program launches i...
Giving birth can now be an event that helps others heal. Monument Health and Dakota Lions Sight and Health have introduced a birth tissue donation program at the Monument Health
How a coin toss cost this pioneering Hispanic musician his life o...
It is one of the most famous songs recorded, depicting one of the most famous tragedies in music history. Musician Don McLean became a legend for his song “American Pie,” whic
University of Jamestown announces UJ Acc...
UJ Accelerated will offer short courses and certificates in high-demand job areas such as health care, business, leadership and technology.
Davies’ Bartley Outlasts Herbel in Playo...
FARGO - North Dakota Class A girls golf had its own "Duel in the Sun" so to speak on Tuesday, October 5 at Edgewood Golf Course. Fargo Davies
As strain on hospitals reaches tipping point, leaders urge public...
Doug Burgum and chief medical officers and physicians from several of the state’s largest hospitals have warned that hospital capacity in North Dakota is reaching critical levels and urged the public to help reduce the need for hospitalization.
North Dakota COVID-19 cases and deaths c...
North Dakota is suffering from one of the worst delta variant outbreaks in the country, with its hospitals continuing to operate at critical capacity.
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at ...
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the W...
Jennifer Garner accidentally texted a complete stranger while trying to talk to her "Alias" co-star, Carl Lumbly. She told fans on Instagram that it was a very humbling experience.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week: September 27–October 3
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our latest song review!
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil a...
The CW reboot of "Charmed" aired its third season in January 2021. This review covers the best and worst moments as we head into spooky season.
McRib Celebrating 40 Years at McDonald's
McDonald's McRib makes its annual return to stores for a limited time, beginning on November 1, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Snape' Prequel Series
HBO Max is rumored to be creating a "Harry Potter" prequel series that centers around the life of Severus Snape. Although no other information has been revealed, the series will likely take a look at the character's mysterious past.
12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop...
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, we here at Our Community Now thought we'd try to lift your spirits by putting together a list of our favorite Broadway musical albums, because we can't handle being stuck inside for "One Day More."
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Phys...
Scientists have detected a massive black hole that shouldn't exist. Einstein's theory of gravitational waves provides clarity.
Recipe: One-Pot Chipotle Chicken Chili Mac
This simple dish is the perfect thing for a lazy cook who still wants something hearty and filling. By tweaking a classic family favorite, you can lighten up the calories and boost the veggie quotient considerably.
6 Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Watch...
'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing a...
In a viral Instagram video, father and veteran Abdul Gene Malik caught an alligator outside of his Orlando home using a garbage bin, and returned it to a nearby lake.
Tips for Beating Flu Season
We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.