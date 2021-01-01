Devils Lake, nd : Local News
Devils Lake, nd
ND teachers' advocates renew concerns over recruitment barriers
Devils Lake blood drive brings in 43 volunteers
Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division announces suicide prevention funding ...
Bridget Hanlan awarded Leadership/Service Award
North Dakota Firefighters Hall of Fame 2021 Inductees
In 1996, a Grand Forks teen vanished without a trace. 25 years later, her family still hopes for clues
Spirit Lake Tribe gets new border signs
