42 gallons of walnuts cached under the hood of a N.D. man’s truck...
A Fargo, North Dakota man returning from a four-day work trip wasn’t surprised to find a huge stash of yellow-husked black walnuts under the hood of his Chevrolet Avalanche. In fact, he anticipated it.
Bison Women’s Soccer to Open Summit Leag...
FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota State soccer team are coming off of a two week break from competitive play, returning to action with the beginning of
New North Dakota State University ag com...
The “Peltier Complex” will be NDSU’s largest academic facility and honors one of the region’s most long-standing supporters of teaching, research, and extension in agriculture, the NDSU Foundation said in a news release.
Jeff Schafer reelected president of North Dakota Stockmen's Assoc...
The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association members tapped 32-year member and New Rockford, North Dakota, cattleman Jeff Schafer for a second term as the organization’s president at the NDSA’s 92nd Annual Convention & Trade Show,
Amazon: First Fulfillment Center Opens i...
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Fargo, N. Dak., has opened. Employees started working on September 19 at the one million-plus-square-foot
Robert Erbele receives Honorary Membersh...
The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) recognized longtime association member Robert Erbele of Lehr, North Dakota, with an Honorary Membership Award at a special awards banquet during its annual convention in Fargo,
'A dream to be here': Former refugees fill gaps for Fargo employe...
With a severe labor shortage hampering metro area employers, demand for refugee workers is extremely high, said Dan Hannaher, the North Dakota field director for Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services.
Fargo woman hoping to get car back after...
A Fargo woman is speaking out after she says she paid a man to help her move some belongings to her new home and he stole her car.
UND athletics releases second coffee ble...
Who'd of drunk it? UND released a new blend of coffee to be the official coffee of North Dakota Hockey. The release of the coffee, called "Champions Blend," coincides with National Coffee Day, on Sept.
ND Lawmakers to decide on subdivisions Wednesday
After much debate and some reluctance among themselves, North Dakota lawmakers will soon decide on a plan to subdivide one of North Dakota’s legislative districts.
Eide Bailly names next managing partner ...
Jeremy Hauk will assume the role May 1, 2022, succeeding Dave Stende, who will retire after nearly 40 years at the firm and nine years at the helm.
Still homegrown: Bison will start three ...
It’s a standing joke between the two senior offensive linemen. “He’d be back home farming and I’d be back home working construction,” Volson said. Instead, they’ll be doing something else on Saturday: playing football for NDSU at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.
North Dakota domestic abuse survivor say...
In 2013, there were over 5,000 domestic violence incidents reported to crisis centers in North Dakota and 94 percent of the victims were women. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by their partner in a lifetime,
Man and horse take 276-mile journey from Mandan to Deadwood to ho...
David Sterna and his buckskin quarter horse Vegas are back in Mandan after a long journey. They took to the Bismarck-Deadwood trail and traveled 276 miles.
WATCH: Hillsboro ends Langdon's winning ...
HILLSBORO-- The longest active win streak in North Dakota was broken Friday night, as third ranked Hillsboro/Central Valley rallied from a first quarter deficit to win 28-13 over No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich.
North Dakota drought exposes 130-year-ol...
North Dakota is currently experiencing a statewide drought, and, as a result, the Garrison Dam on the Missouri River has been releasing less water. Archaeologists said receding water levels revealed the ship's remains,
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defends daughter's licensure
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday defended her administration's handling of her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license, attempting to brush aside questions about a meeting she held last year that included her daughter,
North Dakota hospitals ‘at redline capac...
Governor Doug Burgum, along with chief medical officers and physicians, are urging the public to help reduce the need for hospitalization as the state reaches critical levels of hospital capacity.
Burgum: North Dakota hospitals are at ti...
Gov. Doug Burgum and doctors physicians from several of the state’s largest hospitals today warned that hospital capacity in North Dakota is reaching critical levels and urged the public to help reduce the need for hospitalization.
North Dakota lawmakers to pitch uses for coronavirus funds
North Dakota lawmakers have scheduled six committee meetings for this month to consider adjustments to the state budget and discuss how to spend the state's $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid.
Dickinson’s Amen Food Pantry in need of ...
More families in Dickinson are having trouble keeping food on the table. The Amen Food Pantry tells us they’re feeling the demand. The pantry’s new location at the old St. Joe’s Hospital provides much more space for donations,
North Dakota health officials stymied by...
North Dakota's COVID-19 cases have mounted again — a trend that has mirrored the surge of last fall — though, this time, the brunt of the outbreak has fallen on one half of the population.
Governor, top doctors warn of North Dakota hospitals at 'redline'...
Right now, stepping into a hospital in North Dakota is like stepping into an alternate reality,” Hettinger physician Joshua Ranum said in a joint statement released with Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday.
Quite a bit at stake for ISU football at...
Then there are 50/50 games ISU has to have to realize playoff aspirations. One of those 50/50 games comes on Saturday as ISU visits South Dakota. In the recent visits, either went against a stout South Dakota (in 2017,
