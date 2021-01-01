This Fargo man is battling a walnut-wielding squirrel—and losing
Two Facebook posts have garnered media attention, both for the determination of a red squirrel and Fischer’s good-natured reaction to it.
McFeely blog: Five things to watch in th...
UND's been laying in wait for six months for this contest, ever since the Bison walloped the Fighting Hawks 34-13 in April. That game was viewed as the best chance UND had to beat the Bison in the schools' Football Championship Subdivision era since the Hawks were flying high in the abbreviated spring season and the Bison were not their usual selves.
1 death, 656 new cases of COVID-19 in ND...
The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 656 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on September 30, bringing the total positives since testing began to 132,808.
More than 8,000 North Dakotans have received three COVID-19 vacci...
Roughly 8,000 North Dakotans have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes people who are immunocompromised and were recommended to get a third Moderna dose, as well as those who got the Pfizer booster dose beginning late last week.
Leola “Lee” Vidger
Leola Joyce Lindsay, known to all as “Lee,” was born in Absaraka, ND, on August 24, 1925, to George and Ruby (Zieske) Lindsay. At the age of 8, Lee moved with her family to Mahnomen, MN, where she grew up and graduated from high school.
Tiny Fargo law firm to take on IRS at SC...
A North Dakota law firm has succeeded in bringing its fight with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to the U.S. Supreme Court, backed by a team of lawyers from Latham & Watkins.
42 gallons of walnuts cached under the hood of a N.D. man’s truck...
A Fargo, North Dakota man returning from a four-day work trip wasn’t surprised to find a huge stash of yellow-husked black walnuts under the hood of his Chevrolet Avalanche. In fact, he anticipated it.
Bison Women’s Soccer to Open Summit Leag...
FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota State soccer team are coming off of a two week break from competitive play, returning to action with the beginning of
New North Dakota State University ag com...
The “Peltier Complex” will be NDSU’s largest academic facility and honors one of the region’s most long-standing supporters of teaching, research, and extension in agriculture, the NDSU Foundation said in a news release.
Jeff Schafer reelected president of North Dakota Stockmen's Assoc...
The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association members tapped 32-year member and New Rockford, North Dakota, cattleman Jeff Schafer for a second term as the organization’s president at the NDSA’s 92nd Annual Convention & Trade Show,
Amazon: First Fulfillment Center Opens i...
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Fargo, N. Dak., has opened. Employees started working on September 19 at the one million-plus-square-foot
Robert Erbele receives Honorary Membersh...
The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) recognized longtime association member Robert Erbele of Lehr, North Dakota, with an Honorary Membership Award at a special awards banquet during its annual convention in Fargo,
Drought, marginal habitat will challenge...
Based on results from the Game and Fish Department’s annual summer roadside survey in late July and August, the number of pheasants observed per 100 miles is down 23% from last year, and broods per 100 miles dropped 30%.
Carson Wentz: College football career, stats, highlights, records
Here's everything you need to know about Carson Wentz’s college career. School: North Dakota State Position: Quarterback Height: 6-6 Weight: 235 pounds Years active: 2012-2015 Here are Carson Wentz’s career stats in college.
Fargo Davies edges Mandan in overtime
Mandan spotted Fargo Davies a 14-point first-quarter lead then rallied to beat the Eagles 26-21 in the state Class AAA football quarterfinals.
Sgt. Tom Herzig has held multiple positi...
Herzig has been with the North Dakota Highway Patrol for more than 29 years. A sergeant with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said the ultimate goal of a law enforcement officer is to provide public safety,
Sheyenne uses overwhelming ground game to take care of Minot
West Fargo Sheyenne dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball en route to a 37-0 win over Minot and its third shutout of the year.
Past and present Blue Jays set to say go...
Jamestown High School football team will be playing its last game ever at Ernie Gates Field Friday. Current Jamestown High School head football coach Bill Nelson, right, and former JHS head football coach Larry Ukestad will be the first (Ukestad) and last (Nelson) coaches to lead the Blue Jays at Ernie Gates Field since it was renamed in honor of the former JHS coaching icon in 1973.
Blue Jays close out Gates Field with a w...
"I might not leave for a while -- that's OK." Nelson and the Jays wrapped up a 93 year legacy with the JHS football program's 102nd win at Ernie Gates Field. The Blue Jays rattled off a 32-13 victory over cross-city rival Valley City.
Most Bismarck-area legislative districts see few changes in draft...
Most Bismarck-Mandan residents likely will see few changes in their legislative district boundaries, but some area lawmakers elected last year might have to run again sooner than expected to keep
North Dakota domestic abuse survivor say...
In 2013, there were over 5,000 domestic violence incidents reported to crisis centers in North Dakota and 94 percent of the victims were women. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by their partner in a lifetime,
Man and horse take 276-mile journey from...
David Sterna and his buckskin quarter horse Vegas are back in Mandan after a long journey. They took to the Bismarck-Deadwood trail and traveled 276 miles.
WATCH: Hillsboro ends Langdon's winning streak, Cavalier wins bat...
HILLSBORO-- The longest active win streak in North Dakota was broken Friday night, as third ranked Hillsboro/Central Valley rallied from a first quarter deficit to win 28-13 over No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich.
North Dakota drought exposes 130-year-ol...
North Dakota is currently experiencing a statewide drought, and, as a result, the Garrison Dam on the Missouri River has been releasing less water. Archaeologists said receding water levels revealed the ship's remains,
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Aware...
It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!
The Haunted History of Halloween
We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? ...
CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back
After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White Russian
With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy...
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.