Sorlie competes at State golf for Blue Jays
Olivia Sorlie, a member of the Jamestown High School girls golf team, competed at the Class A State Golf Tournament in Fargo on Oct. 4-5.
A woman’s search for justice
A former meth addict turned sleuth, Yellowbird-Chase (pictured) has been doggedly pursuing murderers and seeking justice ever since she was released from prison herself in 2009. Her specialty is cold cases,
COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations...
Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota ticked up above 4,000 again on Tuesday as testing increased with the beginning of the workweek, a pattern that has held steady in recent
Herbel Leads After Day One of ND Class A Girls Golf State Tourney
FARGO, N.D. - Day 1 at the 2021 NDHSAA Class A Girls Golf State Tournament is in the books and a familiar name is atop the individual leaderboard
West Coast Drought Uncovers Lost Treasur...
A lot of our history has been torn down because weather is extreme, so to have something as old as the Abner O’Neal and still being able to see the actual iron and wood that went into that ship
Blue Jay Soccer Season Ends in State Qua...
The Jamestown boy’s soccer team saw its season come to a close on Saturday in Mandan as the Blue Jays lost 2-0 to Bismarck Legacy in a state qualifier match. Legacy put the
130-year-old shipwreck revealed due to Missouri River's low water...
The Abner O'Neal, built in 1884, hauled freight and passengers on the Missouri River for a few months before primarily transporting grain between Washburn, North Dakota, and the Bismarck-Mandan area,
Vote for Kalamazoo-area prep football Pl...
KALAMAZOO, MI - The high school football season closed its sixth chapter of the 2021 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing into the end zone,
UCLA Football Practice Report: October 4
Highlights, injury updates, scout team standouts and more from the Bruins' practice Monday morning. At this point, UCLA Athletics should have to pay Journey a hefty sum in royalty fees. Yet again, for the fifth Monday in a row,
ND teachers' advocates renew concerns over recruitment barriers
He made reference to his peers' dedication during the pandemic, as well as teacher shortage concerns in the U.S. Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, the statewide educators' union, said it's frustrating to see there might be enough prospective teachers finishing college,
The Lonesome Polecat (state varient): Ha...
Howdy, Hall had willingly run the ball through the first three games of the season. Last Friday, the Warriors decided to commit to it a little more and play a bit slower to help them against then-No.
The Grand Forks Herald men's college hoc...
College hockey preseason polls generally copy the final poll from the previous season. The Herald's annual preseason rankings do not (for better or worse). Taking into account last year's performance,
Farm Rescue notches 800th assist at Nort...
Gene and Katie Birklid own and operate a diversified crop operation near Fort Ransom, North Dakota. Gene Birklid recently had his second brain surgery of the year, which meant he needed some assistance with this year's soybean harvest.
North Dakota faces 'enormous' gaps in mental health services for ...
More mental health screening in schools and expansion of telehealth services are among steps being taken to fill gaps in behavioral health for children in North Dakota.
Leier: A chat with Jeb Williams, new dir...
It's going to be interesting moving forward to see if the drought of 2021 turns into a long-term situation or if it stays just short-term. That's going to be the big question moving forward.
North Dakota COVID-19 hospitalizations u...
The state's two week rolling average positivity rate has also climbed steadily in recent weeks, reaching 7.8% on Tuesday, more than a point higher than a month ago.
This is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Nort...
Many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated cite one of three reasons: either they are concerned about possible side effects, or they want to wait to see if it is safe, or it is difficult for them to obtain a vaccination.
North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota...
North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota, like others across the United States, will celebrate their organization and highlight the opportunities that 4-H offers youth. Clubs often also recruit new members during National 4-H Week.
Jake Sanderson Set to Anchor UND’s D-Cor...
As we turn the page to the 2021-22 college hockey season, the UND hockey media once again had face-to-face access to the UND hockey players. Due to the Covid-19 virus, I had never met UND
NDSU vs North Dakota Football Live Stream: Watch Online
Stream NDSU at UND Football Game The Nickel Trophy is once again up for grabs as the North Dakota State Bison (3-0) take on their biggest rivals, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-1). Expect a sellout crowd for this year’s big UND and NDSU rivalry football game at the Alerus Center.
Carson Camp's out-of-pocket play guides ...
Quarterback Carson Camp was much more consistent in a win over Indiana State, though he still faced plenty of pressure.
North Dakota’s Pheasant hunting season
In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson gives us a preview of what hunters can expect during the upcoming pheasant hunting season. With extreme drought over most of the state, pheasant populations are down compared to last year.
North Dakota State survives scare to beat UND 16-10
Bubba Schweigert's phone was already buzzing minutes after the game. A theme of the messages was that the first game between UND and North Dakota State in Grand Forks since 2003 was good for the state.
North Dakota girl defies expectations on...
Ali Moses is a senior in high school in Thompson, North Dakota, and has been playing football since seventh grade. But Moses stands out in Thompson for more than just defying gender norms in sports. As a 4.
