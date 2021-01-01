Blue Jay Roundup: Sorlie finishes up at State golf
Olivia Sorlie, a member of the Jamestown High School girls golf team, competed at the Class A state golf tournament Oct. 4-5 in Fargo.
Bahamian collegiate soccer players get o...
A number of Bahamian collegiate soccer players were in action this past weekend as their seasons continued at various venues around the United States. At Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School in St.
Veterans Voices: Yvonne Marie Fair
Nestled along Route 7, an American flag flies below a sign bearing the name Yvonne Marie Fair. A simple memorial, to a remarkable life. That’s what her
Tuesday's metro high school volleyball roundup
Scores and recaps from Tuesday night's local volleyball action
More juvenile justice reform in North Da...
The judiciary committee will study the state of the juvenile justice system in North Dakota to influence more legislation in the 2023 session.
Judge declines to block Sanford Health's...
That lawsuit is still unfolding in state district court, with a trial scheduled for June 2022. But in the meantime, District Court Judge Jason McCarthy has denied Grand Forks Clinic’s request for a preliminary injunction that would have barred Sanford from using the similar name.
Fargo 'flight nannies' chaperone pandemic puppies to their new ho...
The apricot-colored, 10-week-old mini-goldendoodle seemed immune to the attention as it tugged on a chew toy held by Hope Lyberg, a "flight nanny" delivering the dog to its new owner. The pandemic has spurred a rush to adopt puppies,
Grand Forks panel OKs hotel demolition, ...
As City Council officials helped clear the way for a new career and technical education center for Grand Forks high school students, the president of the City Council made it clear he's skeptical of the center's financial future.
Gov. Doug Burgum tours downtown Grand Fo...
Following a roundtable discussion with local civic and business leaders, Burgum took a lengthy walking tour of several downtown developments, meeting with local business owners along the way. Tuesday’s visit was a chance for local leaders to share a progress report with Burgum on ideas discussed at a 2018 meeting,
How is ND using American Rescue Plan money to fight Covid-19?
Many health organizations like the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention say getting vaccinated for the coronavirus is the best way to get the pandemic behind us. The American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Biden in March gave $1.
Fall on hold: Forecasters predict long-l...
The weather pattern may trigger heavy rainfall and severe storms in the central United States and could eventually support new tropical storm activity near the Gulf of Mexico.
Where is the Prison Breaker Richard Lee ...
Discovery+’s ‘The Prison Breaker’ is a documentary series that delves into the true story of one of the most infamous yet brilliant escape artists of all time, Richard Lee McNair. Because he has eluded capture numerous times and is deemed the only criminal to have ever broken out of a county jail,
Farm Rescue notches 800th assist at Nort...
Gene and Katie Birklid own and operate a diversified crop operation near Fort Ransom, North Dakota. Gene Birklid recently had his second brain surgery of the year, which meant he needed some assistance with this year's soybean harvest.
North Dakota faces 'enormous' gaps in mental health services for ...
More mental health screening in schools and expansion of telehealth services are among steps being taken to fill gaps in behavioral health for children in North Dakota.
Leier: A chat with Jeb Williams, new dir...
It's going to be interesting moving forward to see if the drought of 2021 turns into a long-term situation or if it stays just short-term. That's going to be the big question moving forward.
North Dakota COVID-19 hospitalizations u...
The state's two week rolling average positivity rate has also climbed steadily in recent weeks, reaching 7.8% on Tuesday, more than a point higher than a month ago.
This is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Nort...
Many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated cite one of three reasons: either they are concerned about possible side effects, or they want to wait to see if it is safe, or it is difficult for them to obtain a vaccination.
North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota...
North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota, like others across the United States, will celebrate their organization and highlight the opportunities that 4-H offers youth. Clubs often also recruit new members during National 4-H Week.
Jake Sanderson Set to Anchor UND’s D-Cor...
As we turn the page to the 2021-22 college hockey season, the UND hockey media once again had face-to-face access to the UND hockey players. Due to the Covid-19 virus, I had never met UND
NDSU vs North Dakota Football Live Stream: Watch Online
Stream NDSU at UND Football Game The Nickel Trophy is once again up for grabs as the North Dakota State Bison (3-0) take on their biggest rivals, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-1). Expect a sellout crowd for this year’s big UND and NDSU rivalry football game at the Alerus Center.
Carson Camp's out-of-pocket play guides ...
Quarterback Carson Camp was much more consistent in a win over Indiana State, though he still faced plenty of pressure.
North Dakota’s Pheasant hunting season
In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson gives us a preview of what hunters can expect during the upcoming pheasant hunting season. With extreme drought over most of the state, pheasant populations are down compared to last year.
North Dakota State survives scare to beat UND 16-10
Bubba Schweigert's phone was already buzzing minutes after the game. A theme of the messages was that the first game between UND and North Dakota State in Grand Forks since 2003 was good for the state.
North Dakota girl defies expectations on...
Ali Moses is a senior in high school in Thompson, North Dakota, and has been playing football since seventh grade. But Moses stands out in Thompson for more than just defying gender norms in sports. As a 4.
