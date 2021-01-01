Hastings, ne

Coveted DL Hastings Misses Oregon Visit Due to Airline Strike, Al...
I have a few more visits to set up." The last trip set up was supposed to be an official visit to Oregon over the weekend. With his high school on a bye, it afforded extra time for an initial experience in Eugene.
Frazzie Wynn named NAIA Football Offensi...
Doane junior running back Frazzie Wynn has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Football Offensive Player of the Week after his performance on Saturday against Hastings.
David W. Hastings
David W. Hastings, 82, of Genoa passed away Sunday,7, 2021. He was born at home on November 9, 1938, the son of Ivan and Nora (Halverson) Hastings. David graduated from De Soto High School and went on to serve his country in the U.
Businesses display support for North Platte boy battling cancer
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Four local businesses have signs located on Jeffers Street with encouraging words for a North Platte boy battling cancer. Parlor Tattoos, Elite Lifestyles, Enzo Athletic Performance and Lowman’s Auto Repair have joined together displaying signs supporting Grady.
Tuesday Forecast: More of the same with ...
After a warm and breezy start to the work week we’re expected to see more of the same as we head into the day on Tuesday with temperatures likely reaching into the mid and upper 70s again by the afternoon.
Hastings City Council hears proposal for...
Another roundabout is in the works for the city of Hastings, as the City Council heard a presentation for the first time on Monday about putting one near Duncan Field.
York library cataloger receives state honor
Rachel Mayfield, the technical services and acquisitions coordinator at Kilgore Memorial Library, was awarded the Sandra Herzinger Award by the Technical Services Round Table (TSRT) of the Nebraska
Steve McCown named NCAA softball nationa...
Steve McCown, the newly named NCAA softball national coordinator of umpires, brings more than 30 years of umpiring experience to the job.
So how is YOUR broadband today?
The pandemic has taught us many things, such as how essential broadband has become and that it may not measure up to increasing demand.
Warm weather continues, but get ready for more wind
Warm weather from Sunday will continue into early this week. The problem is that we will see more wind over the next couple of days. Look for temperatures to rise into the 70s as winds increase out of the south.
GICC men’s tennis leads Top 5 Plays
This week, it’s Grand Island Central Catholic men’s tennis leading the pack. GICC men’s tennis doubles tandem Bowdie Fox and Alex King won the Class B State Tournament on Friday. King made a nice play at the net to earn a first set victory.
Around Hastings: Veterans Day ceremonies...
One of the most significant tribute holidays in this nation is Veteran’s Day, celebrated by Congressional order, on Nov. 11.
Winnebago, Omaha tribes see value of vac...
As Nebraska struggles to get its rural residents vaccinated, Native people living in rural places have gotten jabbed at extremely high rates
Nebraska volleyball's Callie Schwarzenbach is ready to play even ...
Callie Schwarzenbach will likely be on the bench when Nebraska volleyball takes on Iowa Wednesday, but she is preparing so she can contribute no matter the situation or timing.
Union Pacific and its unions sue each ot...
Union Pacific and its labor unions are suing each other to determine whether the railroad has the authority to require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Local grocery store faring well amid sup...
Canopy Street Market in Lincoln has been able to stock its shelves throughout the entire pandemic, but unfortunately, that's not been the case for many grocery stores across the country.
No. 3 Lincoln Southwest breezes past Lincoln East for a HAC champ...
Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest dominated two Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament matches Tuesday on its home court.
Federal grand jury indicts Fortenberry
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A federal grand jury on Tuesday charged U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District that includes Cass County, with concealing info
Prep football game of the week: Noah Wal...
We've got a top 10 battle in Class A this week. Here's everything you need to know about Spartans-Junior Jays.
Gophers offensive line shows big strides against Nebraska
Injuries and inconsistencies combined to produce some offensive struggles for the Gophers through the season's first five games, with the team finishing with fewer than 300 total yards three times in a four-game stretch that included a season-low 241 yards in a loss to Bowling Green.
Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry charged...
Congressman charged in scheme to conceal information about contributions from foreign national and lying to federal investigators
Indictment accused Nebraska congressman ...
A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire.
Pair of Nebraska lawmakers push for special session to ban vaccin...
Two Nebraska state senators are making a push to convene a special legislative session to ban businesses from requiring their employees to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.
Nebraska Congressman Indicted in Campaig...
Representative Jeff Fortenberry, Republican of Nebraska, was accused of lying to F.B.I. agents investigating illegal foreign donations. He said he would fight the charges.
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
Plane Engulfed in Flames After Crashing ...
An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members.
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Plastic ...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines ...
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking G...
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.
Review: Despite Flaws, We Lowkey Love 'N...
Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Tha...
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off Fiery Collab With 'Hotti...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste o...
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minute Halloween Costume
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.