Hastings, ne

Coveted DL Hastings Misses Oregon Visit Due to Airline Strike, Al...
I have a few more visits to set up." The last trip set up was supposed to be an official visit to Oregon over the weekend. With his high school on a bye, it afforded extra time for an initial experience in Eugene.
Frazzie Wynn named NAIA Football Offensi...
Doane junior running back Frazzie Wynn has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Football Offensive Player of the Week after his performance on Saturday against Hastings.
David W. Hastings
David W. Hastings, 82, of Genoa passed away Sunday,7, 2021. He was born at home on November 9, 1938, the son of Ivan and Nora (Halverson) Hastings. David graduated from De Soto High School and went on to serve his country in the U.
Businesses display support for North Platte boy battling cancer
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Four local businesses have signs located on Jeffers Street with encouraging words for a North Platte boy battling cancer. Parlor Tattoos, Elite Lifestyles, Enzo Athletic Performance and Lowman’s Auto Repair have joined together displaying signs supporting Grady.
Tuesday Forecast: More of the same with ...
After a warm and breezy start to the work week we’re expected to see more of the same as we head into the day on Tuesday with temperatures likely reaching into the mid and upper 70s again by the afternoon.
Hastings City Council hears proposal for...
Another roundabout is in the works for the city of Hastings, as the City Council heard a presentation for the first time on Monday about putting one near Duncan Field.
York library cataloger receives state honor
Rachel Mayfield, the technical services and acquisitions coordinator at Kilgore Memorial Library, was awarded the Sandra Herzinger Award by the Technical Services Round Table (TSRT) of the Nebraska
Steve McCown named NCAA softball nationa...
Steve McCown, the newly named NCAA softball national coordinator of umpires, brings more than 30 years of umpiring experience to the job.
So how is YOUR broadband today?
The pandemic has taught us many things, such as how essential broadband has become and that it may not measure up to increasing demand.
Warm weather continues, but get ready for more wind
Warm weather from Sunday will continue into early this week. The problem is that we will see more wind over the next couple of days. Look for temperatures to rise into the 70s as winds increase out of the south.
GICC men’s tennis leads Top 5 Plays
This week, it’s Grand Island Central Catholic men’s tennis leading the pack. GICC men’s tennis doubles tandem Bowdie Fox and Alex King won the Class B State Tournament on Friday. King made a nice play at the net to earn a first set victory.
Around Hastings: Veterans Day ceremonies...
One of the most significant tribute holidays in this nation is Veteran’s Day, celebrated by Congressional order, on Nov. 11.
Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry is charged wit...
Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was charged Tuesday with lying to federal authorities about illegal campaign contributions made to his 2016 reelection campaign. In a video posted online ahead of the indictment,
Editorial: Nebraska's revenue trend is encouraging, but the need ...
The economy has multiple uncertainties, and past experience shows how easily the state government can fall into sudden budget crises.
DC subway safety questions involve Linco...
The issue involves Kawasaki 7000-series trains, which have been completely taken out of service by the transportation authority in D.C.
Indictment accuses Nebraska congressman ...
The indictment stems from an FBI investigation into illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire.
Nebraska trucking industry searches for solutions amid national l...
One of the nation’s first collective pandemic memories is the clamor to buy and store as much toilet paper as possible. Shelves around the country were cleaned out as the supply chain struggled to keep up.
Still Nebraska Football to Me
There are two things a man most remembers in his life: When he buys his first home, and when he gets his first color television.” After 13 years of watching Bugs Bunny, Popeye, Captain Kangaroo, Batman,
Lincoln-area restaurant closing down
Farm-to-table eatery Prairie Plate, which is near Ceresco, will close its doors at the end of the month after more than eight years.
Winnebago, Omaha tribes see value of vaccination
As Nebraska struggles to get its rural residents vaccinated, Native people living in rural places have gotten jabbed at extremely high rates
Nebraska volleyball's Callie Schwarzenba...
Callie Schwarzenbach will likely be on the bench when Nebraska volleyball takes on Iowa Wednesday, but she is preparing so she can contribute no matter the situation or timing.
Union Pacific and its unions sue each ot...
Union Pacific and its labor unions are suing each other to determine whether the railroad has the authority to require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Local grocery store faring well amid supply chain issues brought ...
Canopy Street Market in Lincoln has been able to stock its shelves throughout the entire pandemic, but unfortunately, that's not been the case for many grocery stores across the country.
No. 3 Lincoln Southwest breezes past Lin...
Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest dominated two Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament matches Tuesday on its home court.
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Simpsons'
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Plane Engulfed in Flames After Crashing ...
An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members.
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Grou...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
Review: Despite Flaws, We Lowkey Love 'N...
Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.