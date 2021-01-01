Kearney, ne

Nebraska volleyball's Callie Schwarzenbach is ready to play even ...
Callie Schwarzenbach will likely be on the bench when Nebraska volleyball takes on Iowa Wednesday, but she is preparing so she can contribute no matter the situation or timing.
Santa Claus Charity Water Ski Show Comin...
Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, their elves and quite possibly the Grinch will be coming to Kearney on Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. to perform a winter waterski show on Mirror Bay in support of the Lions Club Food Drive.
Seniors show out for volleyball in sweep...
After a fourth consecutive flawless week Washburn volleyball was back at home to start off a busy week of action. First up was a top-15 bout against the University
Semi driver found guilty of 3 deaths in 7-vehicle crash on Inters...
Kenneth Kratt, 36, of Madera, California, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Buffalo County District Court to three counts of felony manslaughter in the 2019 deaths of two Lincoln men and
Dive team finds 'enormous' cave room and...
The KISS Rebreathers dive team — the acronym stands for Keep It Super Simple — made it to 344 feet during their dive in September.
Kearney area soliders part of Chadron’s ...
Chadron’s 1057th Military Police Company, with detachments in Scottsbluff and Kearney, were deployed Friday to the Middle East.
Plea bargain expected in Buffalo County triple fatality
A plea bargain is expected in the case of a California man charged with three traffic deaths from a September 2019 crash on Interstate 80 near Gibbon.
There's a new team atop the DII football...
Seven DII football Power 10 teams fell last week, leading to a complete shakeup in the rankings. Let's breakdown the new-look top 10 and make some predictions for Week 8.
Kearney’s Mari Beck a ‘pantser,’ doesn’t...
Author Mari Beck believes in giving her readers a choice. “Most of my publishing projects tend to cover controversial topics,” she said. “The goal is to always give the reader
Southern soccer blanks Nebraska-Kearney 2-0
The Missouri Southern soccer team celebrated Senior Night with a 2-0 win over Nebraska-Kearney on a cold Friday evening at Hal Bodon Field. Missouri Southern (3-8-2, 2-4-0 MIAA) and Nebraska-Kearney (2-11,
No. 15 Nebraska-Kearney tops Southern 3-...
The Missouri Southern volleyball team had another match with a career-high, but the Lions fell 3-0 to No. 15 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday evening at Health and Sports Center. Individual set scores were 18-25,
Dreadful 3rd quarter too much to overcom...
The Emporia State University Hornets lost a close one to the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. The first half of the game was all offense, as the two teams were tied
Nebraska Teen Runner Helps Competitor Fi...
A Nebraska teen runner performed the ultimate act of kindness, and helped their competitor to finish the race after he collapsed. Here's that story.
Airbus Defence And Space Recognizes Amprius With The 2021 Innovat...
Amprius' critical role in Airbus' Zephyr program highlights its technology's reliability, efficiency, and endurance
Masters of Soul is bringing Motown to Fr...
Fans of Motown and soul music will want to attend the upcoming Fremont Midland Entertainment Series concert. The Oct. 26 concert will feature Masters of Soul, a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music.
EXCLUSIVE: Theresa Thibodeau returning t...
Theresa Thibodeau was introduced as the running mate for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, who announced his candidacy in April. But she stepped out in July, saying she didn’t have enough time for the campaign and had other issues to deal with.
Nebraska to scale back COVID-19 data reporting as hospitals resum...
According to a release from the governor’s office, Ricketts is rescinding the directed health measure that declared a hospital staffing emergency in August at midnight, allowing Class D and E elective surgeries to resume Friday.
Nebraska to remove COVID-19 data as hosp...
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday morning that elective surgeries could resume across Nebraska and that it would again roll back its COVID-19 data reporting.
New data reveals trends in Nebraska pris...
Data collected by a non-profit that works with the state to solve the overcrowding problem revealed more about who is in the state's ten facilities.
Millard South's Cam Kozeal commits to Vanderbilt baseball
Millard South shortstop Cam Kozeal committed to Vanderbilt on Wednesday. He's the No. 48 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to Prep Baseball Report.
Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard will disappe...
Gov. Pete Ricketts also rescinded a directed health measure that suspended certain elected surgeries. The move comes as the total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped below 10% of the
Market movers: Stocks seeing action on T...
(RCI.B-T) rose on Thursday despite reporting third-quarter revenue on Thursday that missed analysts’ estimates as the pandemic continues to dampen growth at its ads and wireless businesses. Alexandra Posadzki: Rogers forms board committee to set ‘clear protocols’ for chair and management interactions Pandemic-related restrictions in July kept most people indoors,
'Rock the Block' fundraiser for St. Patrick's Church, Bergan to f...
A night of music, food and fun can be expected at a fundraiser for St. Patrick’s Church and Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools this weekend.
Check out the many area entertainment op...
All proceeds will directly support Girl Scouts and the Fremont Area Community Foundation for an upcoming tree planting project. Each registration includes a free T-shirt and goodie bag (while supplies last).
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Rati...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.