Kearney, ne

Local Articles
Inspired by John Cook's 'five-year plan,' Brian Kabourek creates ...

After a second-place finish at state in 2016, the East coach listened to a John Cook interview. Here's what happened next.

News
Kearney hosts 50th straight year for sta...

Kearney will host the Nebraska School Activities Association Cross Country Championship for the 50th year. The meet will be held at the Kearney Country Club and the first race will begin at noon. Gates will open to the public at 11 a.

Professional
Kearney area senators want special sessi...

After the state lawmakers file the paperwork, the Secretary of State’s office will survey all senators to endorse a special session. At least 33 of the 49 senators are needed

Local News
Nebraska volleyball's Callie Schwarzenbach is ready to play even ...

Callie Schwarzenbach will likely be on the bench when Nebraska volleyball takes on Iowa Wednesday, but she is preparing so she can contribute no matter the situation or timing.

Products & Promotions
Santa Claus Charity Water Ski Show Comin...

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, their elves and quite possibly the Grinch will be coming to Kearney on Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. to perform a winter waterski show on Mirror Bay in support of the Lions Club Food Drive.

News
Seniors show out for volleyball in sweep...

After a fourth consecutive flawless week Washburn volleyball was back at home to start off a busy week of action. First up was a top-15 bout against the University

National News
Semi driver found guilty of 3 deaths in 7-vehicle crash on Inters...

Kenneth Kratt, 36, of Madera, California, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Buffalo County District Court to three counts of felony manslaughter in the 2019 deaths of two Lincoln men and

National News
Dive team finds 'enormous' cave room and...

The KISS Rebreathers dive team — the acronym stands for Keep It Super Simple — made it to 344 feet during their dive in September.

News
Kearney area soliders part of Chadron’s ...

Chadron’s 1057th Military Police Company, with detachments in Scottsbluff and Kearney, were deployed Friday to the Middle East.

Local News
Plea bargain expected in Buffalo County triple fatality

A plea bargain is expected in the case of a California man charged with three traffic deaths from a September 2019 crash on Interstate 80 near Gibbon.

Local News
There's a new team atop the DII football...

Seven DII football Power 10 teams fell last week, leading to a complete shakeup in the rankings. Let's breakdown the new-look top 10 and make some predictions for Week 8.

Lifestyle
Kearney’s Mari Beck a ‘pantser,’ doesn’t...

Author Mari Beck believes in giving her readers a choice. “Most of my publishing projects tend to cover controversial topics,” she said. “The goal is to always give the reader

Products & Promotions
State Articles
Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard will disappe...

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that Nebraska's statewide COVID-19 dashboard will be disappearing again.

Local Culture
Nebraska’s first convicted cyberstalker sentenced in federal cour...

A Bellevue man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for stalking a candidate for the Nebraska Legislature in 2018.

Wellness
Why are there so many new apartment comp...

If you drive across the Omaha-metro area, it may feel like there are more and more apartment complexes popping up and that’s because there are. “We have projects going, multi-family projects going up all over the city,

News
How to Watch Omaha Central vs. Lincoln S...

Two struggling Nebraska high school teams take the field to see if they can get back on track and pull closer to .500 on the season. It has been a rough season for both the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks (2-6) and the Omaha Central Eagles (3-5).

News
Doctors respond to changes in Nebraska’s DHMs, COVID-19 Dashboard

These changes included the return of some elective surgeries, and the statewide COVID-19 dashboard will no longer be updated on a daily basis.

Local News
Nebraska has plenty of work, but not eno...

Nebraska has a problem: there are plenty of jobs, but not enough workers. According to data provided by the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL), the state had an unemployment rate of only 2.2% in August 2021.

Lifestyle
Disgruntled Nebraska grain elevator work...

Gunman Max Hoskinson, 61, was killed after shooting three colleagues at the Agrex Elevator in Superior on Thursday, when a worker there grabbed a shotgun and returned fire.

Local News
Big Ten men’s basketball preview: Nebraska Cornhuskers

In terms of talent, Nebraska checks a lot of the boxes. They return some key pieces, have a great freshman and brought in a couple impactful transfers. They bring back Trey McGowens, Kobe Webster, Lat Mayen,

Products & Promotions
Fired employee kills 1 and injures 2 at ...

A Nebraska man who had just been fired from his job at a grain elevator returned Thursday afternoon with a gun, killing one person and injuring two more people before another employee grabbed a shotgun and killed him.

News
Guest Opinion: Wayne Pacelle: Trial “hun...

It’s hard to come to terms with the fact that the nation’s first Interior Secretary of Native American descent is in charge while the policy of forbidding sport hunting at America’s national parks is unraveling.

News
Hoosiers try to snap losing streak against No. 5 Buckeyes

As the weeks pass and the upsets mount, the Buckeyes are ascending in the polls. They're up to No. 5 this week, are one of three Big Ten East Division teams still unbeaten in leag

Sports
Charges dropped against longtime inmate ...

An Ohio woman who has spent nearly two decades in prison on allegations of killing a baby in her care has been ordered released from prison after new evidence led to charges being dropped

National News
National Articles
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...

The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.

Real Estate
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...

Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.

National News
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream

Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!

Products & Promotions
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...

New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.

Entertainment
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...

New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.

Entertainment
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month

November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!

Entertainment
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...

Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!

Wellness
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...

With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.

Recipes
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...

Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.

Film
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...

Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!

Music
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...

An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.

TV
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Rati...

Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.

Food & Drink
